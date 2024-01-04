VTG Awarded $40M Aegis Combat Systems Modernization Task Order from NSWC Port Hueneme

Loading... Loading...

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG , an industry-leading provider of modernization and digital transformation solutions to Defense and Intelligence Community customers, announced today that it has been awarded a $40 million task order to provide Infrastructure-as-a-Service for the Navy's Aegis Combat System. The company will perform the work through its Technical Insertion 16 prime contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command.

The TI16 program is the Navy's enterprise approach to modernizing combat systems across the surface fleet, including all cruisers, destroyers, aircraft carriers, and amphibious ships. TI16 enables the Navy to introduce the latest commercial-off-the-shelf technologies and open architecture designs into its suite of advanced combat systems.

"VTG enjoys a strong partnership with NSWC Port Hueneme, the Navy's center of excellence for warfare systems, and we're excited to expand our scope of support to the Aegis modernization effort," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "Aegis remains the combat systems workhorse of the surface fleet. Our growing team of fleet modernization experts are proud to field the solutions and technologies that protect our sailors from tomorrow's threats."

This is VTG's second task order award supporting the Navy's TI16 program. The company currently provides TI16 engineering services and lifecycle support to the NSWC-PHD Air Dominance Department. Under this new task order, VTG will install and integrate TI16 Infrastructure-as-a-Service equipment for the Digital Engineering Department, including all engineering services and logistics support, as well as manufacture, assembly, and testing.

About VTG

VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements.

