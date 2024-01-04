V2X wins $190M U.S. Army Contract to Enhance Warfighter Readiness in Middle East Operations

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. VVX was awarded a $190 million contract from the U.S. Army as part of the United States Army Central Command (USARCENT) Training and Range Operations Maintenance Services Contract (ATROMS). The competitively bid firm-fixed-price contract will span five-years, continuing V2X's support to USARCENT's mission in Kuwait as well as other locations within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR). V2X will provide training support services as well as instruction, operation, and maintenance of Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations (TADSS). These services are crucial in expanding the USARCENT ability to not only maintain but enhance warfighter readiness.
"With this significant contract award, V2X reaffirms its commitment to bolstering the U.S. Army's training and operational capabilities in dynamic environments," said Chuck Prow, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "Our proven expertise and dedication underscore our mission to empower the warfighter's readiness for any challenge."
Given the challenging dynamics of the Middle East and USCENTCOM AOR landscapes, the contract facilitates the rapid deployment of a multitude of Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) resources, effectively enhancing the strategic positioning of USARCENT.
About V2X
V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – from base to battlefield – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.
The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.
