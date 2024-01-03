Hyundai, Kia and Samsung Electronics to Collaborate on Connecting Mobility and Residential Spaces

Loading... Loading...

Hyundai Motor and Kia will link Samsung's 'SmartThings' IoT (Internet of Things) platform to their connected car services

The three companies aim to break the boundaries between living spaces and mobility spaces, enhancing the time value of driving before, during and after

-- Car-to-Home service to provide remote and touch-based control of various home appliances through voice commands while driving

-- Home-to-Car service to check vehicle status, control functions and manage charging before and after driving

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced that they have signed an agreement on January 3 with Samsung Electronics for a Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car service partnership, aiming to enhance the connectivity between residential and mobility spaces.

Under this agreement, Hyundai and Kia customers will be able to remotely control digital appliances via touch and voice commands through their cars' in-car infotainment systems. Conversely, they will have remote vehicle control via AI speakers, TVs and smartphone apps to control various vehicle functions.

This is made possible through the organic integration of Hyundai and Kia's connected car services and Samsung's Internet of Things (IoT) platform, 'SmartThings'. Customers are expected to use it in various ways in their daily lives, enjoying uninterrupted connectivity experiences.

