Integrity Deepens Offerings in Underserved Markets by Partnering with We The People Agency

Loading... Loading...

Agency founded by dynamic, energetic and visionary entrepreneurs enters next stage of growth through partnership designed to enhance holistic offerings for agents and clients

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with We The People Agency ("WTP Agency"), an independent marketing organization based in Houston, Texas, and led by Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Educated as an economist and an architect in El Salvador, Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas fearlessly sought new opportunities after immigrating to the United States in 2006. With resiliency and hard work, they directed their strong desire to serve the Hispanic community into helping others build financial security through the insurance industry, forming an agency specializing in life insurance and annuities. The Vargases named their company We The People Agency to represent their diverse team working together to accomplish a common goal. Today, WTP Agency's more than 5,000 agents work together to educate thousands of families about the impact and importance of life insurance products, securing more than $20 million in annual premiums. Their highly effective system integrates newcomers into the industry while teaching them to become successful, knowledgeable and financially independent agents.

"Rodolfo and Cecilia's story is the embodiment of the American Dream," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "As evidenced by its name, We The People understands the immense value of coming together to achieve more. Integrity was built with this same purpose for trailblazers exactly like the Vargas family. By bringing together the most dynamic and dedicated leaders in the industry, we can innovate faster, develop more meaningful products and serve agents and clients in more holistic ways. I can't wait to see what We The People will achieve with Integrity backing its endeavors!"

"Just like Integrity, we have a vision of where we see ourselves in the future and how we want to impact the industry," said Rodolfo Vargas, Founder of We The People Agency. "Integrity offers everything an agency needs to get to the next level: credibility, technology, innovation and support. In addition, the leadership Integrity brings to each partnership is a huge competitive advantage. I'm excited to be surrounded by a team of powerhouse leaders who are forging an unprecedented path in the industry and helping the next generation achieve their potential. We have so many goals yet to achieve and with Integrity's support, we'll succeed like never before."

Integrity makes the insurance process simpler, more intuitive and ultimately more beneficial through its proprietary full-stack insurtech suite of products and solutions. Exclusive to partners, the Integrity platform offers influential data and analytics, customizable marketing resources and groundbreaking product development. The Integrity platform is comprised of products such as LeadCENTER, an advanced leads delivery system offering actionable leads in real time, and Ask Integrity, the industry's foremost AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management technology.

"What I love most about this industry is seeing my clients' eyes light up when we create the right solution for their future," shared Cecilia Vargas, Founder of We The People Agency. "When we came to this country, Rodolfo and I wanted to help the underserved Hispanic community. As we connected with the families we served through life insurance, I absolutely fell in love with this industry. Our company shares the same core values as Integrity, especially Family. It's been exciting to build a business with Rodolfo that I know can last for generations to come. Through this partnership, we've gained access to more resources and products that will help us grow as entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Integrity also offers us the chance to learn firsthand from other frontrunners and incorporate their successful systems. It's an incredible opportunity — I can't wait to see what the future holds as an Integrity partner."

We The People Agency can further increase its impact by participating in Integrity's holistic offerings to better protect consumers' life, health and wealth. Motivated by a rapidly expanding market with a lack of cross-industry solutions, Integrity's prestigious group of partner companies have come together to facilitate stronger financial and insurance processes. The collaboration of these influential industry giants benefits all stakeholders and helps Americans plan for the good days ahead.

Loading... Loading...

"The word 'integrity' means when you say you're going to do something, you actually do it," said Patrick Bet-David, Managing Partner at Integrity. "When I think about Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas, 'integrity' is what their character is all about. They've seen that the opportunity to partner with a leader like Integrity — and gain access to all the platforms, technology and support that Integrity offers — can help them serve more people and grow their business even faster. I'm very proud of what Rodolfo, Cecilia and the team at We The People Agency have accomplished thus far, and I truly believe they're just getting started."

For more information about WTP Agency's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/WeThePeople.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About We The People Agency

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, WTP Agency was founded by Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas, an inspiring couple whose journey from El Salvador to the USA is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the pursuit of the American dream. In 2023, WTP Agency proudly extended support to 15,000 families, providing them with invaluable financial security. The company sold more than $20 million in annual premiums, signifying not only the scale of its outreach but also the tangible difference it makes in the lives of those they serve. Moreover, with a focus on nurturing talent, WTP Agency has licensed over 5,000 agents, highlighting its dedication to fostering expertise and expanding its reach to positively impact even more lives in the future. WTP Agency has efficiently expanded in 49 states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC