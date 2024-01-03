RTX awarded $400 million to deliver StormBreaker smart weapons to the U.S. Air Force

Loading... Loading...

StormBreaker is an air-launched, precision-strike standoff weapon that enables the service-members to defeat moving and fixed targets.

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon, an RTX RTX business, a $400 million contract to produce and deliver more than 1,500 StormBreaker® smart weapons. StormBreaker is the leading air-to-surface, network enabled weapon that can engage moving targets in all weather conditions using its multi-effects warhead and tri-mode seeker.

"Fielded on two platforms with testing underway for others, StormBreaker has solidified its place as the leading network enabled weapon across the Department of Defense," said Paul Ferraro, president of Air Power at Raytheon. "With this contract, we'll continue to evolve StormBreaker's production to meet the needs of servicemembers for years to come."

StormBreaker is fielded on the F-15E Strike Eagle and F/A-18E/F SuperHornet with testing underway on all variants of the F-35. Across the platforms, StormBreaker completed 28 test drops in 2023.

Click here learn more about the StormBreaker smart weapon.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of offensive and defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, offensive and defensive cybersecurity tools, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

SOURCE RTX