WuXi XDC Enters into Partnership Agreement with IntoCell, Enabling Clients to Accelerate ADC Discovery and Development

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC, a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on ADC and the other types of bioconjugate market, and IntoCell, a Korean biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel ADC platform technologies, announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a comprehensive partnership in drug-linker technology and CRDMO services spanning from discovery to commercialization.

Under the agreement, IntoCell will provide proprietary drug-linker technologies using their Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate (OHPASTM) Linker and novel Camptothecin drugs called NexatecansTM, a new class of OHPAS-able Camptothecins. WuXi XDC will provide fully integrated, one-stop bioconjugate platform and end-to-end CRDMO services. This synergy will empower clients of both parties to accelerate PCC (Pre-clinical candidates) selection further, develop more next-generation ADCs and other bioconjugates, and expedite the CMC development process.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented, "IntoCell's unique drug-linker technologies and our leading, open-access platform are a great combination to enable the fast delivery of pre-clinical candidates, especially in novel ADC programs. We are delighted to reach this comprehensive partnership with IntoCell and to forge the capability synergy. It demonstrates WuXi XDC's platform development strategy, namely to grow continually and evolve to help our clients to accelerate and transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of ADCs and other bioconjugates. "

Tae Kyo Park, Founder and CEO of IntoCell, commented, "Given WuXi XDC's ample experience and superb capabilities in the CRDMO business, along with IntoCell's proprietary drug-linker technology, the collaborative efforts of the two companies will pave an easier path for potential ADC development companies to access a variety of drug-linker sets in a stable yet fast-cleavable format. We are eager to witness positive progress towards that goal."

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. ("WuXi XDC", stock code: 2268.HK) is a leading global CRDMO focused on antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and the broader bioconjugate market. It provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including ADCs. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: wuxixdc.com

Ever since its inception in 2015, IntoCell has been dedicated to the development of new drug-linker technologies. These include the OHPASTM linker, which can stably connect and release various payloads, including phenols. Recently added is PMTTM (Payload Modification Technology), which substantially increases ADC's selectivity towards cancer over normal cells. The recent focus is directed towards the new Camptothecins that have a phenol function, dubbed NexatecansTM. In 2023, the company expanded its reach by licensing its technology to ADC Therapeutics and announced a research collaboration with Samsung Bioepis. For more information, please visit: www.intocell.com

