ADTALEM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Adtalem Global Education, Inc. on Behalf of Adtalem Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Adtalem Global Education, Inc. ("Adtalem" or the "Company") ATGE on behalf of Adtalem stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Adtalem has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 30, 2024, CNBC reported that Fahmi Quadir of Safkhet Capital had taken a short position in Adtalem Global Education shares, writing that the Company is "a toxic byproduct of an imperfect higher education system." Quadir opined that the schools in Adtalem's portfolio are pushing students into untenable debt loads and asserted "that Adtalem is completely uninvestable, the number of existential risks that exists today should cause alarm for any investor that's looking into this company."

On this news, Adtalem's stock price fell $10.95 per share, or 18.68%, to close at $47.68 per share on January 30, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Adtalem shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

