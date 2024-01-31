CIO Leadership: Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise will Pepper the Discussion at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 21

Loading... Loading...

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to announce that its 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will take place on March 21 at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa.



Hot topics to be explored at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include the steps needed to reskill and upskill technology professionals to help drive Generative AI-related projects.

"HMG Strategy's research – as well as third-party research – reveals a shortage of in-house and market skills to help deliver on Generative AI-related initiatives," said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. "In the face of a global, AI-related talent shortage in the market, it's incumbent upon CIOs and business technology leaders to train and upskill existing employees to help meet these demands."

Top-tier speakers at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Barbara Cooper , President, Executive Coaching

, President, Executive Coaching Laura Hemenway , Founder and President, Paradigm Solutions

, Founder and President, Paradigm Solutions Scott Hicar , SVP & CISO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CISO, Benchmark Electronics Jerry Hope , VP, Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning

, VP, Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Michael Shanko , SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder

, SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder Michael Spandau , SVP IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments

, SVP IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments Simon Taylor , EVP, PacketWatch

, EVP, PacketWatch Deanna Wise, SVP & CIO, Banner Health



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Shanko , SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder

, SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder Deanna Wise, SVP & CIO, Banner Health

Valued Partners for the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cox Business, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, FPT Corporation, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, OpenText, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy Security, she.net, SIM Arizona, T200, T-Mobile for Business, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit taking place on March 7 at the Hotel Nia.

The theme of the summit is ‘Visionary Global Leadership: Thriving Securely in the Age of Accelerated Innovation'.

World-class speakers at the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Noni Azhar , SVP, IT, Podium

, SVP, IT, Podium Ashan Baig , CIO/CTO, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit

, CIO/CTO, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera Brad Bell , SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox

, SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox Herman Brown , CIO, SF District Attorney's Office

, CIO, SF District Attorney's Office Tom Cullen , CIO, Chobani

, CIO, Chobani Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Stuart Evans , Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University Gail Ferreira , CEO, Prima Leader, Inc.

, CEO, Prima Leader, Inc. Patty Hatter , President & COO, Opsera

, President & COO, Opsera Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Maria Latushkin , GVP, Technology and Engineering, Albertsons Companies

, GVP, Technology and Engineering, Albertsons Companies Aaron Levie , CEO, Co-Founder, Box

, CEO, Co-Founder, Box Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io

, CISO, Eclipz.io Pranav Shahi , VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan

, VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan Ishpreet Singh , CIO, Qualys

, CIO, Qualys Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology

, VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Srini Tanikella, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Noni Azhar , SVP IT, Podium

, SVP IT, Podium Herman Brown , CIO, SF District Attorney's Office

, CIO, SF District Attorney's Office Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Pranav Shahi , VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan

, VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology

, VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Srini Tanikella, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings

Valued Partners for the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include Akamai, Appian, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tanium, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy's upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

