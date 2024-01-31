Loading... Loading...

Stellantis Announces 2024 Corporate Calendar

AMSTERDAM, January 31, 2024 - Stellantis N.V. announced today the following corporate calendar for 20241:

February 15, 2024 Full Year 2023 Results

April 30, 2024 Q1 2024 Shipments and Revenues

July 25, 2024 First Half 2024 Results

October 31, 2024 Q3 2024 Shipments and Revenues

A webcast and conference call hosted by Stellantis are also planned on each of the above dates. The webcasts of the presentations, as well as the related materials, will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.'s 2023 financial statements is scheduled for April 16, 20242.

The 2024 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. STLASTLAP is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

