Diverse Range of Packaging Solutions Showcased at PAC Machinery's Pack Expo East Exhibit

Loading... Loading...

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery (PAC), a leader in packaging equipment and materials with one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment, will capitalize on machine diversity with the exhibit of three packaging machines – all from different categories at the biennial Pack Expo East Show that brings cutting-edge packaging solutions to the East Coast. PACK EXPO East 2024, will be held March 18-20 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA. It is produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.



PAC Machinery, a leader in the flexible packaging industry, will exhibit at #1427 with top-selling packaging solutions including Rollbag® R785 Automatic Bagger, the D545 AV Band Sealer and PVT Plus Vacuum Sealer – all machines that have been top-selling solutions for PAC Machinery in part due to the flexibility these solutions provide for a wide variety of industries.

PAC Machinery Vice President, Greg Berguig says that's a key to PAC's success, "Our exhibit will feature machines that serve a wide variety of industries including ecommerce, fulfillment, industrial, medical, food, consumer goods and more," Berguig said. "We've been doing this show and other PMMI shows for decades and the potential customers we have met over the years say that with over 80 different packaging machines, our packaging solutions provides them with a wider range of options," Berguig said.

Berguig, known for saying there is more than one way to package a product, encourages any company or distributor looking for a better way to package a product, to attend Pack Expo East. This show is where companies can connect with suppliers and find solutions needed to compete in today's changing marketplace. It is designed for the needs of over 40 vertical markets according to PMMI.

The 2024 event has expanded to an additional hall to accommodate the increasing number of solutions on display. PAC Machinery equipment experts will be at the booth to have discussions that help solve pain points and challenges in packaging operations and packaging projects. PAC Machinery can also help take a company from hand packaging to semi-automation with just one machine.

Here's a look at the PAC Machinery Exhibit :



Rollbag® R785 Automatic Bagger

This system is a unique, all-electric, tabletop automatic poly bagger. It is a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution with an advanced control system that can operate up to 40 bags/min depending on the application and materials. Read More

D545 AV Band Sealer

The D545 AV Band Sealer is a flexible rotary pouch sealer that fits on a table! The Audion D545 AV is a continuous band sealer for pouches sealed in a vertical position. Read More

PVT Plus Vacuum Sealer

This tabletop vacuum sealer is for applications where removal of air from the bag is required. This industrial sealer provides speed and flexibility and is packed with the largest range of standard features of any vacuum sealer on the market. Read More

PAC Machinery 2024 Show Schedule

WestPack | February 6-8, 2024 | Anaheim, CA | Anaheim Convention Center | Exhibit 5321

| February 6-8, 2024 | Anaheim, CA | Anaheim Convention Center | Exhibit 5321 Modex | March 11-14, 2024 | Atlanta, GA | Georgia World Congress Center | Exhibit C4488

| March 11-14, 2024 | Atlanta, GA | Georgia World Congress Center | Exhibit C4488 Pack Expo East | March 18-20, 2024 | Pennsylvania Convention Center | Exhibit 1427

| March 18-20, 2024 | Pennsylvania Convention Center | Exhibit 1427 Pack Expo International | November 3- 6, 2024 | McCormick Place, Chicago, IL | Exhibit S2130

Loading... Loading...

For sales: sales@pacmachinery.com | 1.800.985.9570 | pacmachinery.com

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC's solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery's globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans | PAC Machinery Marketing Director

1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f074b30-4733-4f0d-b33c-fbb2d7e2ae09

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/960b74d0-090c-486a-9b40-917918155342