Tilray Beers: A Lock for the Big Game

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As football fans gear up for the biggest showdown of the year, Tilray Brands, ("Tilray" or the "Company") TLRYTLRY, a leading cannabis lifestyle and craft beer and beverage, consumer product goods company, is unveiling its craft beer locks for the big game. Whether you're looking for a crispy, juicy, or hoppy brew, Tilray's acclaimed craft breweries across the country have you covered. From east to west and north to south, Tilray's BIG GAME BEERS are serving up the perfect brews for gameday on Feb 11th.



10 Barrel Pub Beer : We could go into fancy descriptions, such as herbal spice, grassy, green apple, but who are we kidding? Pub Beer is crisp, refreshing and brewed to fuel CHEAP FUN! This beer is as easy drinking as it gets, and pairs perfectly with gameday shenanigans, nachos, and wings.

Widmer Brothers Hefe : Can you really be friends with a beer? Once you meet Widmer Brothers Hefeweizen, with its telltale golden haze and juicy slice of lemon, you will agree that it is the perfect companion for watching the big game. Now available in 18-pack cans so all of your friends can enjoy this perfect match any day of the week.

Redhook Big Ballard India Pale Ale (IPA): "Go big or go home," as the saying goes. In the biggest moments when everything is on the line, champions go big. When it comes to games, it doesn't get bigger than this. That's why the Big Game calls for a Big Ballard. With bold and aggressive hops, a deep golden body and a crisp finish, this is a West-Coast Style Imperial IPA that lives up to the occasion. The answer is right in front of you, Captain. Big Game? Go Big Ballard.

Green Flash West Coast IPA : Kick off your party with the unrivaled flavor of our West Coast IPA – a craft beer legend and monumental adventure of hops. Crafted with five different hop varietals, it's a wave of pine, citrus, and grapefruit zest, backed by a solid defense of rich caramel undertones.

Alpine Nelson IPA : If you're showing up for gameday, it's Nelson or nothing. Crafted with the exceptional Nelson Sauvin hop, this hazy straw-hued ale scores big with its tropical hop aroma and a winning blend of pine, fruity notes, and smooth European rye malts. With a perfect 100 RateBeer score, Nelson IPA is the MVP of your football party and will have everyone cheering.

Breckenridge Avalanche Amber Ale: A long-time gameday favorite, this classic American amber blends pale, chocolate, and caramel malts in a well-rounded, flavorful beer. Caramel malts lend whispers of toffee sweetness, while a touch of bittering hops ensures a crisp, clean finish. Avalanche has long been a gameday fan favorite, pleasing both the craft aficionado with its complexity and the easy-drinking preferences of those seeking something to come back to time and again. Make this amber ale the MVP of your party line up.

Shock Top Belgian White: A future first-ballot hall of famer, Shock Top 's iconic Belgian White Ale was brewed for the gridiron . This easy-drinking brew features a refreshing wheat base, subtle spice notes, and a hint of citrus. It's a must-have for any watch party cooler.

Montauk Cold Day IPA : With slight haze and crisp, juicy notes, Cold Day IPA warms your spirit and reminds you that freezing days are still beautiful ones… especially when it's gameday.

Blue Point Toasted Lager : Elevate your Sunday spread with Blue Point's Toasted Lager, a smooth and balanced lager that makes every moment of the big game unforgettable. Pairs perfectly with wings, chips, pizza, and all the other gameday snacks.

SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale: The Southern craft classic for any big game watch party, whether you are circling up with your buds on the couch or raising a pint for every first down at your favorite watering hole. With low bitterness and a crisp finish, you can count on this go-to target as being fresh, flavorful, and well-balanced every time.

For product availability, please visit our brand websites linked above. Always drink responsibly.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRYTLRY, is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would," "ahead," and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us, (970) 924-0704 ext. 2103,

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5944612-9dd5-4ca1-89f4-624cebe594e7