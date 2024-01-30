Myriad Genetics Names George Daneker Jr., MD, as President and Chief Clinical Officer of Oncology

Loading... Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , MYGN, a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the appointment of George Daneker Jr., MD, as President and Chief Clinical Officer of Oncology, effective March 18, 2024.



Dr. Daneker brings more than 30 years of oncology and precision medicine experience deeply rooted in providing accessible and equitable oncology care for all patients. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the commercial and clinical strategy to advance Myriad's oncology portfolio, which currently offers germline testing, tumor profiling and companion diagnostic options, including homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) testing.

"We are pleased to welcome George to Myriad. He is an accomplished healthcare leader with a proven ability to spearhead and manage the development of precision medicine and clinical research programs in the oncology space," said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. "His strategic vision and combined clinical, research and academic experience will be instrumental in leading the continued innovation, growth and development of our oncology portfolio, including our planned product expansions into liquid biopsy and minimal residual disease (MRD) testing."

Dr. Daneker most recently served as the System Vice President for Oncology and Medical Director of the Oncology Clinical Program at SSM Health, a not-for-profit health system. Prior to SSM Health, he was the System Corporate Chief Medical Officer at City of Hope (Formerly Cancer Treatment Centers of America). He holds a B.S. in biology from Loyola College and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

"We are delighted for George to join Myriad to lead our oncology commercial and clinical strategy as we continue to expand our oncology portfolio," said Mark Verratti, Chief Commercial Officer, Myriad Genetics. "His extensive healthcare leadership experience and successful track record will be key to accelerating our strategy with health systems and large oncology practices to be the precision medicine partner of choice."

"Myriad Genetics has a long history of significant contributions to oncology. I am thrilled to be working with such transformative executive and scientific leaders to present industry-pioneering options to millions of patients, their families, and providers who care for them," said Dr. Daneker.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that Dr. Daneker will be instrumental in leading the continued innovation, growth and development of the company's oncology portfolio, including the company's planned product expansions into liquid biopsy and MRD testing. These "forward-looking statements" are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

