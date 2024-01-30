Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2024 BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Loading... Loading...

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. XGN, a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which takes place February 13-14, 2024 in Snowbird, Utah. John Aballi, Exagen's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Exagen's Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event; meetings can be requested through BTIG.



About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients' clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com