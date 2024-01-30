Lawsuit for Investors who lost money with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced by the Shareholders Foundation

Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Cummins Inc. CMI shares to recover losses.

Investors who purchased shares of Cummins Inc. CMI prior to April 2019 and continue to hold any of those NSYE: CMI shares also might have options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 15, 2024, an investor filed a lawsuit against Cummins Inc. on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Cummins Inc. CMI between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party, that the Company's CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.