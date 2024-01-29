InventHelp Inventor Develops New Illuminated House Sign (CLM-622)

Loading... Loading...

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "I thought there could be a better way to illuminate your house or street number for easy identification by emergency personnel or various delivery workers," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented THE FIND ME ALERT. My design ensures that your house can be spotted and found at night, in inclement weather and from a distance."

The invention provides an easy way to identify a home address location in low lighting conditions. In doing so, it increases visibility. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers added assistance for emergency responders, delivery personnel, etc. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for homeowners.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CLM-622, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.