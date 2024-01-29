Nasdaq Private Market Names Kevin Gsell Head of Company Solutions, and Steve Matthews Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), an industry pioneer and a leading marketplace for the efficient trading of private company stock, announced today that it has promoted Kevin Gsell to Head of Company Solutions, and Steve Matthews to Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Gsell and Mr. Matthews have also been appointed to NPM's Executive Leadership Team, where they will help build client and industry adoption of its secondary trading marketplace and corporate liquidity programming worldwide. They will both report into Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq Private Market.



As Head of Company Solutions, Mr. Gsell will lead the business development efforts and client acquisition strategy for the private company client segment. Working alongside both established and emerging-growth private companies and their counsel, he will help identify and design employee liquidity programs that meet the objectives of their shareholders and investors. Prior to his new role, Mr. Gsell served as a Managing Director within Company Solutions at NPM. Previously, he was the Head of Legal Solutions and Partnerships at Nasdaq, Inc., where he spent nearly seven years. Mr. Gsell began his secondary market career as a Sales Director at SecondMarket, Inc. He also held sales roles at CSC, MetLife, AETEA Information Technology, and Enterprise. Mr. Gsell is based in New York.

In his new role, Mr. Matthews will lead all legal affairs for the company globally and provide guidance to the business on corporate, commercial, and securities matters. Previously, he served as Vice President and Senior Legal Counsel at NPM. Mr. Matthews has more than 20 years of legal and compliance experience in the financial services industry. He was a Principal Associate General Counsel at Nasdaq, Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Matthews was a Vice President and Compliance Officer within the investment banking divisions at both Credit Suisse and Citigroup in London. He began his career at the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Mr. Matthews is based in Washington, DC.

"Having worked closely with Kevin and Steve, I am confident that they will position us for success in the next chapter within our growth story and help shape our strategic direction," said Mr. Callahan. "They are both skilled secondary industry professionals with extensive experience in our space. Undoubtedly, our clients and partners will continue to benefit from their specific domain expertise as they navigate the ever-evolving private market landscape."

NPM partners with some of the world's fastest-growing, venture-backed private companies to facilitate company-sponsored liquidity programs. Its SecondMarket™ trading marketplace is gaining adoption by sellers and buyers who trade private company shares. The company's patent-pending Transfer and Settlement product efficiently manages share transfer activity from match through settlement for some of the most sophisticated private companies, banks, and brokers. Its private market data helps individuals and entities better evaluate global investment opportunities.

As an industry-leading provider in the secondary market, NPM has executed more than $50 billion in transactional value across over 650 company-sponsored liquidity programs for venture-backed private companies as well as 160,000 individual eligible shareholders and investors.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market operates a proprietary secondary marketplace and acts as a premier liquidity provider for private company trading and transactions. Through innovative technology and an experienced capital markets team, NPM supports the needs of corporate, institutional, and retail clients. Founded in 2013, the company provides solutions for private companies throughout each stage of their pre-IPO lifecycle. NPM's product specialists facilitate private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity, and pre-direct listing continuous trading.

Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Inc., Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, SVB, and Allen & Company.

