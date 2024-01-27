Emerson Firm Announces Lawsuit Against loanDepot, Inc. (LDI)

Loading... Loading...

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC ("Emerson") a law firm in Houston, TX announces the filing of a lawsuit against loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI") concerning the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information ("PII") of approximately 17 million customers as announced by LDI between January 8, 2024, and January 22, 2024. You can view the complaint here. Several complaints have been filed and are in the process of being consolidated.



LDI is a nonbank holding company based in Irvine, CA. It sells mortgage and non-mortgage lending products. Between January 8, 2024, and January 22, 2024, LDI announced a security incident during which unauthorized parties gained access to sensitive personal information of approximately 17 million individuals in its systems.

Emerson is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant data breach class action experience with proven results. Emerson lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than forty years and have recovered over one billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.

IMPORTANT: Contact the lawyers who have filed a case, Emerson, rather than some lawyers who are simply "investigating". If you believe that you were affected by the LDI data breach, please contact us immediately to protect your rights. It makes no difference what state you reside in. Contact plaintiff's counsel via e-mail to John G. Emerson at jemerson@emersonfirm.com and view additional information on our website by clicking here.