KENVUE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Kenvue Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kenvue Inc. KVUE on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Kenvue on October 9, 2023 with a Class Period pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Kenvue's initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Kenvue have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of phenylephrine, which it knew or should have known; (2) Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to the efficacy of phenylephrine (or "PE") in its IPO, the utility of which had been questioned since at least 2007; (3) while the Company disclosed risks relating to litigation, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on the efficacy of phenylephrine; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Kenvue, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



