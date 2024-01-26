Cal Water Receives Proposed Decision and Alternate Proposed Decision on 2021 General Rate Case

Loading... Loading...

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 24, 2024, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Administrative Law Judges assigned to California Water Service's (Cal Water) 2021 General Rate Case issued a proposed decision; the assigned Commissioner issued an alternate proposed decision.



Cal Water is currently reviewing both the proposed decision and the alternate proposed decision. The decisions are available on the CPUC's website at docs.cpuc.ca.gov/SearchRes.aspx?DocFormat=ALL&DocID=523965968 (proposed) and docs.cpuc.ca.gov/SearchRes.aspx?DocFormat=ALL&DocID=524105168 (alternate).

Parties to the General Rate Case may submit comments on the proposals by February 13, 2024, and the earliest the Commission may consider the proposals is March 7, 2024.

At that time, the Commission could adopt all or part of a proposal as written, amend them, or postpone consideration until a future Commission meeting.

The 2021 General Rate Case was filed by Cal Water in July 2021. When the Commission adopts a final decision, it will be retroactive to January 1, 2023.

About California Water Service and California Water Service Group

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to about 2 million people statewide through 496,400 service connections. It is the biggest subsidiary of California Water Service Group CWT, the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. In total, Group serves more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Cal Water and Group apart is their commitment to enhancing the quality of life for their customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the company's employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water and Group's strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" and the "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®, and Cal Water is No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Large Water Utilities in the West Region* by J.D. Power. More information is available at www.calwater.com and www.calwatergroup.com.

*California Water Service received the highest score in the West Large segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction nationally among water customers in the US. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

