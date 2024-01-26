KOHO Advances Into Phase Two of Canadian Banking License

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOHO Financial Inc . (KOHO) a leading Canadian fintech company advances into their next phase of securing a banking license in Canada.



This strategic move is part of the company's core mission to democratize access to the best financial products and marks a significant milestone in KOHO's eight year journey.

"If we want to build the best products in the country, we need the best infrastructure in the country. This is a crucial next step in that journey," says KOHO CEO, Daniel Eberhard.

KOHO is also excited to announce Peter Aceto will be joining the leadership team to lead KOHO's efforts to obtain a bank license. Peter spent nine years as the CEO of Tangerine Bank (formerly ING Direct) from its early formation through to its acquisition.

"I have always admired the business that KOHO has built and the success they have achieved. I am excited to join the team, help them obtain a Canadian banking license, and contribute to their mission of providing transparent, innovative customer first financial products to everyday Canadians," says Peter Aceto.

Entering phase two of applying for a banking license will bring KOHO closer to its mission, highlighting the company's steadfast commitment to financially empowering Canadians while providing them with the tools they need to succeed.

About KOHO

KOHO is a fintech company on a mission to make financial products that are transparent and intuitive. KOHO offers a full-service spending and savings account with no hidden fees that gives cash back on every purchase, and an integrated app that helps users spend smart and save more. KOHO partners with a variety of banks and federally regulated financial institutions to deliver our products. For more information, please visit koho.ca .

For more information, and images or to schedule an interview, please contact Chrissy Newton, Chrissy.Newton@koho.ca .