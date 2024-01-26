Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for January 30 - February 1, 2024

January 26, 2024 11:34 AM | 13 min read
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held January 30th through February 1st, 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3tZYar8

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"OTC Markets is excited to host another three-day Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We appreciate the collaboration of the 25 participating companies, and we look forward to discussions by today's industrial resource leaders."

January 30th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMAmerican West Metals LimitedOTCQB: AWMLF | ASX: AW1
10:00 AMComstock Inc.NYSE American: LODE
10:30 AMChakana Copper Corp.OTCQB: CHKKF | TSXV: PERU
11:00 AMSignal Gold Inc.OTCQX: SGNLF | TSX: SGNL
11:30 AMSilver Tiger Metals Inc.OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
12:00 PMGiga Metals Corp.OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
12:30 PMOceanaGold CorpOTCQX: OCANF | TSX: OGC
1:00 PMAurion Resources Ltd.OTCQX: AIRRF | TSXV: AU
1:30 PMCallinex Mines Inc.OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX
2:00 PMAura Minerals Inc.OTCQX: ORAAF | TSX: ORA

January 31st

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMEcoGraf LimitedOTCQB: ECGFF | ASX: EGR
10:00 AMBlue Moon Metals Inc.OTCQB: BMOOF | TSXV: MOON
10:30 AMGrounded Lithium Corp.OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
11:00 AMClean Air Metals Inc.OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV: AIR
11:30 AMLi-Ft Power Ltd.OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
12:00 PMRelevant Gold Corp.OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
1:00 PMHighGold Mining Inc.OTCQX: HGMIF | TSXV: HIGH
February 1st

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMLithium Ionic Corp.OTCQX: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
10:00 AMCollective Mining Ltd.OTCQX: CNLMF | TSX: CNL
10:30 AMEcora Resources PLCOTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR
11:00 AMLomiko Metals Inc.OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
11:30 AMTroilus Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
12:30 PMCassiar Gold Corp.OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
1:00 PMBarksdale Resources Corp.OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
1:30 PMArizona Metals Corp.OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


