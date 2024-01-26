InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Baseball Cap (CCT-4795)

Loading... Loading...

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to alter the appearance of a baseball cap," said an inventor, from Vandalia, Ohio, "so I invented the ZIP HAT. My interchangeable design enables you to match various outfits or support various teams or causes with one cap."



The invention provides a new design for a baseball cap. In doing so, it enables the user to easily change the look of the cap. As a result, it enhances style and it offers an alternative to purchasing and storing multiple caps. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear baseball caps. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CCT-4795, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.