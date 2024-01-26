Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart ("Instacart" or the "Company") CART. The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information in the Company's Offering Documents and throughout the Class Period, including allegations that: (i) Instacart had overstated the extent to which online grocery shopping and delivery habits among consumers were accelerating; (ii) Instacart had downplayed the extent of the competition that it faced in the online grocery shopping and delivery market; and (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the Company's post-IPO growth, business, and financial prospects.



If you bought Instacart shares pursuant and/or traceable to the September 19, 2023 IPO, or between September 19, 2023 and October 1, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 25, 2024.

