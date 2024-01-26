SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Theratechnologies Inc. - THTX

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies" or the "Company") THTX. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Theratechnologies and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On January 24, 2024, Theratechnologies issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in response to the Company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the F8 formulation of tesamorelin." The press release stated that "[t]he questions outlined in the CRL are largely related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) concerning the microbiology, assays, impurities and stability for both the lyophilized product and the final reconstituted drug product. In addition, the FDA requested further information to understand the potential impact of the proposed formulation on immunogenicity risk."

On this news, Theratechnologies' stock price fell $0.24 per share, or 13.95%, to close at $1.48 per share on January 24, 2024.

