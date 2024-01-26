Finovate Again Engages IBN's NetworkNewsWire for FinovateEurope 2024

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a comprehensive financial news and publishing company powered by the IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) platform, is delighted to announce its continued role as the official newswire for the FinovateEurope 2024 Conference . Organized by Informa PLC, a leading London-based events production, digital services, and academic research agency, the renowned conference will take place on February 27-28, 2024 at the prestigious Intercontinental O2 Hotel , London, England.



FinovateEurope consistently delivers top-notch industry education to discerning audiences comprised of representatives from financial institutions and various sectors of the financial industry. The conference will provide insights and reveal opportunities in the transformative impact of cutting-edge financial technologies.

Featuring over 100 distinguished speakers through keynotes, general sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and more, the event anticipates the attendance of over 1,000 participants. Among them will be senior leadership from major financial institutions, disruptive innovators, fintech pioneers, seasoned journalists, and representatives from government agencies and associations.

Industry veterans and invited speakers will share invaluable insights, assess fintech and the evolving financial landscape, discuss business model innovation, and propose solutions to industry challenges.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with founders, C-suite executives, and senior management from 35+ carefully curated companies. These companies will showcase cutting-edge technological advancements, elaborate on visionary roadmaps, and share perspectives on emerging trends in the broader fintech ecosystem.

In its official newswire capacity for the event, NNW will employ traditional wire-grade dissemination, article syndication, and multi-brand social media distribution to generate heightened awareness and interest across target markets. Additional brand management strategies will include content curation to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the general public.

IBN, leveraging its array of solutions, will enhance recognition and extend the outreach of invited speakers, startup founders, exhibitors, and the overall event through an extensive range of digital channels, best-in-class social media capabilities, and communication strategies. IBN's coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners 60+ IBN brands, collectively reaching a network of 2+ million likes, followers, and subscribers.

Expressing satisfaction with the collaboration, Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate stated, "IBN and NetworkNewsWire have been instrumental in elevating the recognition and success of earlier editions of FinovateEurope and our other events. We are very happy to continue our collaboration with their team. IBN's extensive outreach capabilities and social media expertise will drive fresh coverage across a wider audience of online investors and influencers in the financial landscape."

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, says, "FinovateEurope is the premier fintech event in Europe focused on transforming the financial services sector. We are thrilled to once again be part of a major Finovate event. It is a pleasure to collaborate with the team of professionals at Finovate, and we look forward to helping drive new relationships between participating companies, speakers, and investors."

