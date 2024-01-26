Congruity (HR) Named Title Sponsor of 10-Race NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series in 2024

Loading... Loading...

BALL GROUND, Ga., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Manager Finish Line Consultants and NHRA officials announced today that Congruity HR, which specializes in offering HR support, benefits and benefits administration, payroll processing and risk management to small and midsized businesses, has been named the title sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.



The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series opens its 10-race season on March 7-10 as part of the 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Congruity HR is a new partner for both NHRA and NHRA Pro Mod. Congruity knows that business success depends on fast and accurate answers from someone who truly understands your business. Unlike larger providers, Congruity is not some distant vendor. When a business works with Congruity HR, they are assigned their very own HR dream team, putting an emphasis on their success and a company's culture. For more than a decade, Congruity takes the time to understand a company's values and long-term vision, providing tailor-made services for each client.

"We couldn't be more excited about this partnership. The passion displayed within the racing industry mirrors Congruity's passion for helping our clients. We are looking forward to a great season and hope to start building relationships at the first race in Gainesville," said Congruity President Matt Lewis.

The 2024 season features 10 races across the country and includes the series' first-ever trip to Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix on April 5-7. That race follows the opener in Gainesville, with NHRA Pro Mod then running four straight events in Chicago, Epping, Bristol, and Richmond to end the regular season.

After the race at Virginia Motorsports Park, the category is on an extended break until its "Road to the Championship" playoffs, which debuted last year, open at the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indy. From there, the season finishes with races in Charlotte, St. Louis, and the final in Las Vegas on Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Like Congruity, the NHRA Pro Mod Series offers the same diversity applied to purpose-built racing vehicles that routinely exceed 250 mph by way of high-horsepower engines, cutting-edge technology and various power adders. The partnership with NHRA Pro Mod optimizes the reach of Congruity with its prestige and television coverage, offering a unique and high impact opportunity for brand and sales growth.

"It's exciting to have a new name like Congruity join as the title sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, which is set to have another standout season in 2024," NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. "These new partners get a great first-hand glimpse of these awesome cars and incredible racing action, as well as a great opportunity to work with our Pro Mod race teams and clients."

2024 Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Season Schedule

March 7-10: 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, FL.

55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, FL. April 5-7: 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix

39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix May 17-19: 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago May 31-June 2: 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH

11th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH June 7-9: 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN.

23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN. June 21-23: Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, VA.

Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, VA. Aug. 28-Sept. 2: 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis



About Congruity HR

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Congruity HR has been transforming the HR experience for its clients by empowering them to focus on growing their businesses while Congruity takes care of the people. From hire to retire, from payroll to benefits, Congruity has you covered!

About Finish Line Consultants LLC

Finish Line Consultants was created to deliver independent services to NHRA Pro Mod racers, sponsors, NHRA and all interested parties. It is a not-for-profit organization, primarily seeking to establish sponsorship funding and activate marketing initiatives to deliver specific outcomes to partners.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, CA, NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the U.S. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson's Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™.

NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA's Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA's streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, go to www.NHRA.com or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

