Indwelling Catheters Market to Touch USD 15.3 Billion at 6.4% CAGR by 2033, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indwelling Catheters Market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors. The rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, kidney-related ailments, and prostate cancer is driving the demand for indwelling catheters. Worldwide revenue from the indwelling catheters market stands at US$ 7.7 Bn in 2022, with the global market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 15.3 Bn by the end of 2033.



Indwelling catheters, also referred to as foley catheters, are flexible tubes inserted through the urethra and into the bladder to facilitate the efficient drainage of urine. They play a crucial role in urology, aiding individuals with bladder dysfunction by directing urine into collection bags and mitigating urology-related complications. Foley catheters are primarily employed when a person encounters difficulties with urination, such as urinary incontinence, urinary retention, or following surgeries involving the prostate or genital region. Complementary devices, including external bags and drainage tubing, are interconnected with the catheter, and a catheter valve allows for bladder emptying. These indwelling catheters can be utilized for varying durations, depending on the patient's specific needs and medical condition. They find application in cases involving conditions such as dementia, severe urinary incontinence, or when the bladder's muscle function is compromised.

The availability of reimbursement for catheterization procedures in developed countries is contributing to market expansion. Technological advancements in catheter design and materials have made them safer and more comfortable, increasing their acceptance and utilization. In critical care settings, the need for precise urine output measurements is further boosting the demand for indwelling catheters. With an aging population and a growing focus on healthcare, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

Indwelling Catheters Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 7.7 Bn Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 15.3 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.4% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 279 Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Product

Material

Packaging

End User

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Teleflex Incorporated

Amsino International, Inc.

Cook Medical LLC

Coloplast Corp.

B Braun Melsungen AG

SunMed LLC

Bactiguard

Cardinal Health Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Poiesis Medical LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Indwelling catheters Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The market for indwelling catheters is poised for significant growth driven by various factors. First, the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to be a key driver, as more individuals seek solutions for this common condition. Additionally, the rising incidence of prostate cancer and the subsequent need for catheters during treatment offer lucrative opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursement for indwelling catheterization procedures in developed countries is likely to boost market expansion, making these products more accessible to patients. Ongoing advancements in catheter design and materials have enhanced safety and comfort, leading to greater acceptance and utilization of indwelling catheters among both healthcare providers and patients. Lastly, medical requirements, particularly the need for precise urine output measurements in critical care settings, contribute to the rising demand for these catheters.

Restraints:

Infection risks: Indwelling catheters can increase the risk of infection, such as UTIs. This is because they provide a direct pathway for bacteria to enter the bladder.

Complications: Indwelling catheters can also lead to other complications, such as urethral stricture, bladder stones, and hydronephrosis.

Cost: Indwelling catheters can be expensive, especially for long-term use.

Opportunities:

Development of new technologies: There are a number of new technologies being developed that could improve the safety and efficacy of indwelling catheters. These include catheters that are coated with antimicrobial agents to prevent infection, catheters that are made of biodegradable materials that can be absorbed by the body, and catheters that are equipped with sensors to monitor urine output and to detect infections.

Growing demand in emerging markets: The demand for indwelling catheters is growing in emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil. This is due to the increasing prevalence of UTIs, bladder cancer, and BPH in these countries.

Increased government funding: Governments in a number of countries are increasing funding for research and development of indwelling catheters. This is being done in order to improve the safety and efficacy of the devices and to make them more affordable.

Recent Developments

Baxter International Inc. announced in 2023 that it had received FDA approval for its new SureSite SmartBall Foley Catheter. The SureSite SmartBall catheter is equipped with a sensor that can detect the presence of bacteria in the urine.

B. Braun Melsungen AG announced in 2022 that it had launched its new UroPro Guard catheter. The UroPro Guard catheter is coated with an antimicrobial agent that helps to prevent the growth of bacteria. This can help to reduce the risk of UTIs.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced in 2021 that it had acquired Bard Medical, a company that specializes in indwelling catheters. The acquisition will allow Becton, Dickinson and Company to expand its portfolio of indwelling catheters and to better meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.

Cardinal Health Inc. announced in 2020 that it had launched its new SureSeal Closed System Catheter. The SureSeal Closed System Catheter is designed to help prevent the backflow of urine into the bladder, which can help to reduce the risk of UTIs.

Segmentation:

Why is the U.S. Indwelling Catheters Market Thriving?

"The Surge in Kidney-Related Conditions"

The U.S. market held a dominant 91.5% share of the North American market in 2022, and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. Countries like the United States and Canada have witnessed a notable rise in urological treatments, largely attributed to the increasing number of patients dealing with kidney-related ailments.

As reported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, over 661,000 Americans grappled with kidney failure in 2018, with 200,000 of them undergoing kidney transplants. With the prevalence of kidney-related issues on the rise, the demand for indwelling catheters for both pre- and post-operative convenience, as well as the need for renal transplants, is expected to fuel market growth in the U.S.

Is Germany Emerging as a Lucrative Market for Indwelling Catheters Service Providers?

"The Growing Elderly Population"

In 2022, Germany accounted for approximately 20.1% of the European market share. According to demographic data from the United Nations, one in every four Europeans is aged 60 or older, positioning Europe as the continent with the highest number of elderly individuals globally.

The European Patients' Forum predicts a 70% surge in the number of Europeans aged over 65 and a remarkable 170% increase in those over 80 by 2050. The rising elderly population bodes well for the European market, given that urinary disorders are prevalent among the elderly. Moreover, the significant extension in life expectancy across Europe has led to an increased demand for indwelling catheters.

Key Segments Covered in Indwelling Catheters Industry Research

Product:

Indwelling Urinary Catheters 2 way indwelling urinary catheters 3 way indwelling urinary catheters 4 way indwelling urinary catheters

Indwelling Plural Catheters

Indwelling Peritoneal Catheters

Indwelling Nephrostomy Catheters

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

Material:

Latex

PVC

Silicone

Tetrafluorethylene-hexafluoropropylene (Teflon)

Others



Packaging

Single Strip Pack

Kit Pack

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Long Term care centers

Home Care

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



