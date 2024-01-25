Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Loading... Loading...

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, after market close.



On Friday, February 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast. A link to the webcast, press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted on the investors page at www.flowersfoods.com. A replay will be available at the same link following the event.

Investor Contact: Eric.Jacobson@flocorp.com