Acuity Brands Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend and Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI (the "Company"), a market leading industrial technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") increased its quarterly dividend by 15 percent to 15 cents per share from 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024. In addition, the Board authorized the additional repurchase of up to 3 million shares of common stock, bringing the outstanding authorization to approximately 3.9 million shares.



About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people's lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

