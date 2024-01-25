Mountain America Credit Union Pioneers Multicultural Engagement with Appointment of New Director

Loading... Loading...

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Tarazon as the director of multicultural engagement. This groundbreaking new role reflects the organization's commitment to fostering inclusivity and reaching underserved and underbanked communities across its six-state footprint.

Mountain America is dedicated to providing equal access to financial resources, education, and proven financial products and services. The main focus for this position will be to establish relationships with underserved and underbanked demographics, with a specific emphasis on coordinating Spanish-language efforts within the credit union.

Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union, emphasized the importance of outreach to Hispanic and other communities in financial services, stating, "In today's diverse society, financial institutions must actively engage with all communities to truly fulfill their mission. We are committed to ensuring that every member of our community has access to the financial resources and services they need to thrive."

In this role, Tarazon will represent the credit union with consulates, media outlets, associations, chambers, underserved and underbanked demographics, and other multicultural bodies and entities. Furthermore, she will act as lead for a team of professionals from various departments, ensuring seamless collaboration across the organization.

"We are thrilled to add a director of multicultural engagement to our team to help empower diverse and underserved communities," said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communication at Mountain America Credit Union. "This role will be pivotal in enhancing our outreach efforts and advancing our mission of helping people achieve their financial dreams."

A graduate of Smith College and law school at Brigham Young University, Tarazon's professional journey has been marked by a tireless dedication to community and economic development, as well as a strong commitment to advocating for underrepresented populations. Her career highlights include professional and volunteer roles at organizations such as AARP Utah, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS), Salt Lake County's Office of Regional Economic Development, PBS Utah, the Suazo Business Center, TELACU Education Foundation and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Throughout her career, Tarazon has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovative thinking and a passion for making a meaningful impact in the communities she serves.

Tarazon's appointment as the director of multicultural engagement at Mountain America Credit Union marks a significant milestone in the credit union's ongoing efforts to reach and serve diverse and underserved communities effectively.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $18 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.