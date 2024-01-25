InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Scoopers for Baking (BEC-332)

Loading... Loading...

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "While authoring my uniquely wonderful children's Cooky Diary book, I stumbled upon a problem when preparing my cookies. I thought there has to be a better way to scoop and flatten/fill cookies or other pasteries," said an inventor, from Bossier City, La., "so I invented the SKILLER AND SCAPER. My design ensures that a baker has all the tools they need at hand when baking."



The patent-pending invention provides a simple tool for scooping, shaping and filling cookies, muffins, and other pastries. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for items that could flatten/shape cookies or fill cookies, muffins, and other pastries. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial settings such as bakeries, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BEC-332, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.