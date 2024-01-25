nesto enters a strategic alliance with M3 Mortgage Group to enter the Broker channel

Loading... Loading...

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nesto, Canada's leading digital mortgage lender, will start distributing mortgages via the broker channel in 2024 through an exclusive brokerage services relationship with the M3 Group. M3 Group is #1 broker network in Canada, with over 8,500 participating brokers under the Multi-Prêts, Mortgage Alliance, Mortgage Intelligence, Invis Mortgage Solutions, and Verico brands.



Since 2018, nesto has been on a mission to deliver a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish for all Canadians. In 2024, nesto intends to further execute on this mission by expanding its reach through the M3 Group's extensive broker network.

"To further deliver our mission at scale, we want to distribute nesto mortgages via the channels that are most attractive to Canadians," says Malik Yacoubi, Co-founder and CEO of nesto. "M3 Group is a perfect match, a company that mirrors our values of exceptional customer experience through fast and efficient service, digital transformation, and a strong ambition for growth."

M3 Group has a long-standing history of integrating new and innovative lenders into the broker channel through exclusive relationships and is thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with nesto.

"We are excited to be able to bring this exclusive national lender to our brokers across Canada. This partnership was a natural fit with our broker-first mentality, coupled with their passion for helping customers seamlessly achieve the dream of home ownership with market-leading rate offerings," says Luc Bernard, Chairman & CEO of M3 Group.

This partnership allows the M3 group to continue to offer industry-leading lender options to its brokers while allowing nesto access to one of the largest brokers in Canada.



About nesto

nesto is Canada's leading digital mortgage lender. with 300+ employees and qualified mortgage experts supported by advanced technologies. The company is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish to all Canadians. nesto is delivering on this mission by offering Canadians the most advanced direct-to-consumer digital mortgage experience. nesto also enables Canadian Financial Institutions to transform their mortgage experience via nesto's proprietary technology: the nesto Mortgage Cloud .



Awarded 2023 Canadian Mortgage Lender of the Year by the Canadian Lending Association

Awarded Best Mortgage Lender 2023 by Forbes Advisor

Awarded Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program winners for 2023



For more information on nesto : https://www.nesto.ca/

Media contact :

Martin Aubut

CMO nesto

martin.aubut@nesto.ca

514.262.6712

About M3 Financial Group

Based in Montreal, Quebec, The M3 Group is the #1 non-bank mortgage originator and undisputed leader in mortgage brokerage across Canada. With more than 8,500 brokers and $75+ billion in annual loan volumes on a trailing twelve month basis, the broker-led, data driven, consumer obsessed group and its subsidiaries, Multi-Prêts Mortgages, Mortgage Alliance, Invis, Mortgage Intelligence, Verico, Simplinsur/SimplAssur, M3 Tech, M3 Ventures, YourMortgageMarket.com and Pinch Financial have a single goal: be the best consumer ally when it comes to serving the financial needs of Canadians from coast to coast.

For more information on M3 Financial Group, please visit the company website at https://www.m3-grp.com/

Media contact :

Maxime St-Laurent

mstlaurent@m3-grp.com

514.443.7742

M3 and nesto leadership team

From left to right: Dino Di Pancrazio, Malik Yacoubi, Eric Chamelot, Chase Belair, Sylvain Hétu, Damien Charbonneau

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78fe0f9a-05ae-40ac-bce7-ed4e384ffb80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80a3c6fb-f976-4c92-a2ff-38b864e1c118