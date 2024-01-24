Adnant Consulting Celebrates Unrivaled Brands Turnaround and Corporate Reorganization to Blüm Holdings

Loading... Loading...

DOWNEY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adnant (the "Company" or "Adnant"), a trailblazing accounting and consulting firm in the cannabis industry, proudly announces its instrumental role in the remarkable turnaround and strategic reorganization of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. ("Unrivaled" or "Unrivaled Brands") and its newly trading parent company, Blüm Holdings, Inc. BLMH ("Blüm Holdings" or "Blüm"). This significant transformation showcases Adnant's unparalleled expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes and reinforces its position as a leader in corporate restructuring and growth strategies.



Sabas Carrillo, Adnant's CEO, undertook the role of interim CEO at Unrivaled Brands, and led the company through an extraordinary reduction in debt and a revitalized operating strategy. In a challenging market environment, Adnant's approach resulted in a 41% decrease in Unrivaled's liabilities, dropping from $120.7M to $71.1M.

This strategic overhaul culminated in the successful completion of a corporate reorganization and a reverse stock split. As of January 12, 2024, Blüm Holdings emerged as the parent company of Unrivaled, marking a watershed moment in the company's journey towards growth.

"We are thrilled to witness the fruits of our engagement by Unrivaled Brands. The team's dedication and expertise in the cannabis industry have once again proven pivotal in advancing the interests of a key cannabis player," said Sabas Carrillo, CEO of Adnant. "The reorganization and newly trading public company Blüm Holdings symbolizes a renewed commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and strategic growth. This success story serves as a testament to our capability to navigate and rectify complex financial and operational challenges."

Adnant Consulting continues to be at the forefront of transforming and guiding companies in the cannabis industry, leveraging its extensive experience and deep understanding of the sector's unique challenges and opportunities.

The success of this engagement not only reinforces Adnant's reputation as a leader in cannabis consulting but also demonstrates its commitment to driving positive change and sustainable growth in the industry.

About Adnant: Adnant is a premium accounting and consulting firm widely recognized for its services to the cannabis industry and expertise in M&A, taking companies public, and restructuring. Since 2009, Adnant has been a key operating partner and has played a key role in developing California's cannabis industry working with some of the most prominent companies in the industry including WeedMaps, Unrivaled Brands (fka Terra Tech), Cookies, Green Thumb Industries, Verano Holdings, Glass House Brands, Stiiizy, Loudpack, and MedMen.

About Blüm: Blüm is an OTC traded holding company focused on the cannabis sector in California. Blüm operates four dispensaries and direct-to-consumer delivery, and several leading company-owned brands. Korova, an unrivaled brand, is known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, including the legendary 1000 mg THC Black Bar.

For more information about Adnant's services and its impact on the cannabis sector, please contact:

Susan Grayson Stone

Adnant LLC

susan@adnant.com

650-450-1218