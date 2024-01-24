Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Loading... Loading...

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 17.1.24 796 477 60.31 48 037 360 18.1.24 765 600 60.29 46 159 019 19.1.24 789 094 59.72 47 127 929 22.1.24 600 843 58.69 35 263 896 23.1.24 812 174 61.66 50 081 816 Previous transactions 16 158 239 Accumulated to date 19 922 427 62.15 1 238 165 775





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 35 019 305 shares, corresponding to 1.72% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment