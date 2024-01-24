EQUITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. on Behalf of Equity Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. ("Equity" or the "Company") ELS on behalf of Equity stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Equity has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 22, 2024, Equity disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that, after initially concluding that an error in certain of the Company's previously issued financial statements, "which relates solely to the classification of cash outflows associated with the purchase of manufactured homes in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows," was immaterial, Equity's Audit Committee subsequently determined that the error was, in fact, material to the financial statements at issue. Accordingly, Equity advised investors that its annual report for 2022 and its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2023 should no longer be relied upon.

On this news, Equity's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 23, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Equity shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

