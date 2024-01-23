Taste Washington 2024 Tickets Go on Sale Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

Seattle, WA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taste Washington 2024, the crown jewel of culinary celebrations, is set to enchant taste buds as it brings together over 200 winemakers and 70 restaurants this March. This once-a-year spectacle transforms into a culinary wonderland, where the best of WA wine and cuisine converge under the vibrant skies of Seattle.

Taste Washington turned the page on a new chapter with the dynamic husband and wife duo, Sam Minkoff and Cassie Hendrickson, at the helm. SE Productions, under their expert guidance, took charge of the festival in 2023 and has since infused it with renewed energy, expanded events, and a surge in attendance.

Sam Minkoff and Cassie Hendrickson bring a wealth of experience to Taste Washington, having been at the forefront of Seattle's event production scene since 2013. Known for successfully envisioning and producing many successful events like Field to Table, Bacon Eggs & Kegs, Sumo + Sushi, and more, they have consistently demonstrated their ability to create unforgettable experiences for attendees.

"Producing Taste Washington is not just about organizing events; it's about preserving and enhancing the essence of one of the most celebrated wine and culinary festivals in the region," says Sam Minkoff. "We're excited to continue the tradition while infusing fresh ideas and experiences that will resonate with both loyal patrons and new audiences."

Cassie Hendrickson adds, "Taste Washington has a special place in the hearts of wine and food enthusiasts, and we're committed to elevating the festival to new heights. Our shared passion for creating memorable moments and celebrating the vibrant wine and culinary scene of the Pacific Northwest will be evident in every aspect of the event."

SE Productions has already left an indelible mark on Taste Washington when they entered the new partnership with the Washington State Wine Commission, introducing innovative events and fostering a sense of community around the festival. The team's commitment to showcasing the best of Washington's food and wine culture is poised to make Taste Washington 2024 an unmissable experience.

"There is a lot of excitement in our industry right now. Coming together to support, highlight, and celebrate one another is what we do best," says Chris Stone, Deputy Director of the Washington State Wine Commission. "Taste Washington is our industry's most celebrated event – and now in partnership with SE Productions, we are excited to be back in a big way."

EVENT OVERVIEW:

The Grand Tasting

Date: Saturday, March 16 - Sunday, March 17

Location: Lumen Field Event Center

Time: 1:00 - 5:30 PM [VIP ticket holders enter at 1:00 PM. GA ticket holders enter at 2:00 PM]

Tickets: On sale Wednesday, January 24 at 1:00 PM PT.

Pacific Standard

A celebration of bubbles and seafood! This event promises to be a unique celebration bringing together the best in bubbles and seafood against the stunning backdrop of Pier 62.

Date: Thursday, March 14

Time: 7:00 - 10:00 PM

Location: Pier 62

Tickets: On sale Wednesday, January 24 at 1:00 PM PT.

The New Vintage

Official Friday night kick-off party featuring live entertainment, and the newest and best chefs and winemakers redefining the industry.

Date: Friday, March 15

Time: 7:30 - 10:30 PM

Location: Pier 62

Tickets: On sale Wednesday, January 24 at 1:00 PM PT.

No Frills

Celebrates chef's go-to after-work snacks plus new and exciting wine formats as the official after party / industry party.

Date: Monday, March 18

Time: 6:30 - 9:30 PM

Location: WithIn Sodo

Tickets: On sale Wednesday, January 24 at 1:00 PM PT.

The Seminars

Covering a variety of subjects related to the culinary and wine industry. Washington's Rhone Revolution Moderator: Patrick Comiskey, Wine & Spirits Magazine Boundary Breakers: Washington's Founding Icons and Modern Mavericks Moderator: Maryam Ahmed, Maryam + Company Washington vs the World: The Ultimate Blind Tasting Moderator: Doug Charles, Compass Wines

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Downtown Seattle Hotel TBA

Tickets: On sale Wednesday, January 24 at 1:00 PM PT.

Details for additional Taste Washington events including Dinner Series, Sunday Brunch, and Field To Table (an iconic dinner held on the 50 yard line at Lumen Field) are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Note on Pier 62 Events

Pacific Standard and The New Vintage are paving the way as the first ticketed events on the newly rebuilt pier in a completely custom-built heated temporary venue that will delight guests with its innovation.

About SE Productions

SE Productions, creators of ‘Field To Table', ‘Sumo + Sushi' and ‘Bacon Eggs & Kegs', is the ultimate experience maker. Since 2013, it's been galvanized by creatives, crafters, festival producers, food lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and more. Along the way, this alliance has met incredible people and worked with exceptional partners and believes sharing experiences with others is more important than ever. More at https://www.seproductions.us.

SE Productions Contact:

Chloe Hendrickson

chloe@seproductions.us





About Washington State Wine Commission

The Washington State Wine Commission (WSWC) represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in Washington State. Guided by an appointed board, WSWC provides a marketing platform to raise positive awareness of the Washington State wine industry and generate greater demand for its wines. Funded almost entirely by the industry through assessments based on grape and wine sales, WSWC is a state government agency, established by the legislature in 1987. To learn more, visit http://www.washingtonwine.org.

Averyl Mooney Washington State Wine Commission (206) 295-5763 admooney@washingtonwine.org