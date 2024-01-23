Meat Testing Market Overview 2024-2028: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends And Opportunities As Per The Business Research Company's Meat Testing Global Market Report 2024

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Meat Testing Global Market Report 2024, the meat testing market has witnessed robust growth, escalating from $10.03 billion in 2023 to $10.94 billion in 2024, boasting a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This surge is credited to factors such as food safety compliance, consumer demand for quality assurance, and the globalization of meat supply chains.



Anticipated Growth:

The meat testing market is set for continued expansion, with a projected size of $14.85 billion by 2028, fueled by a 7.9% CAGR. Factors contributing to this growth include the emergence of new pathogens, increasing demand for plant-based alternatives, and a focus on antibiotic residue detection.

Learn More In-Depth On The Meat Testing Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-testing-global-market-report

Navigating Key Trends:

Major trends in the forecast period encompass the integration of blockchain for traceability, a focus on multi-parameter analysis, the shift towards rapid testing kits, increased use of mass spectrometry, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

Loading... Loading...

Impact of Food-borne Diseases:

The rise in food-borne diseases is expected to propel the meat testing market. Every year, an estimated 600 million people globally suffer from illness after eating contaminated food, leading to approximately 420,000 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization. The prevalence of such cases underscores the critical role of meat testing in ensuring food safety.

Regional Dynamics:

North America took the lead in the meat testing market in 2023, showcasing significant market presence. The report indicates that Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a key growth region in the forecast period.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Meat Testing Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13094&type=smp

Insights Through Segmentation:

The meat testing market report covers essential market segments, including target tests (pathogens, species identification, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins, heavy metals, veterinary drug residues, other target tests), sample (meat, seafood), form (raw, cooked, processed), and technology (traditional testing, rapid testing, immunoassay, PCR, chromatography, spectroscopy).

For industry players, the meat testing market report serves as an invaluable tool for strategic planning. Companies can leverage insights to adapt to emerging trends, identify growth opportunities, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations. Investors, researchers, and policymakers can also use this report to make informed decisions in the dynamic meat testing market.

Meat Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the meat testing market size, meat testing market segments, meat testing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Processed Meat Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/processed-meat-global-market-report

Meat And Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-and-poultry-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Meat Extract Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-extract-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model