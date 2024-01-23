Global Nanocellulose Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 4,418.8 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 21.66%: Straits Research

Loading... Loading...

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanocellulose is a cellulose derivative produced from wood pulp. The material is mechanically separated from the wood by exerting strong shear forces. Grinders, microfluidizers, high-pressure, or ultrasonic homogenizers could be used to prepare it. These nanomaterials' exceptional strength, lightweight, and electrical conductivity make them ideal for composites. A nanocomposite with a nanocellulose additive has the strength to be used in the production of bulletproof products. It is a great cement additive that is hard, low-density, and has a high aspect ratio.

Suitable Nanocellulose Characteristics Drive the Global Market

According to Straits Research, "The global nanocellulose market size was valued at USD 756.8 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 4,418.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.66% during the forecast period (2023–2031)." Nanocellulose offers excellent thermal, mechanical, and structural properties. It is employed in numerous fields, including manufacturing paper, composites, oil and gas, paints, and coatings. Nanocellulose has recently experienced an increase in demand from the fields of material science and biomedicine due to its renewable nature. Due to its mechanical characteristics, nanocrystalline cellulose is suitable for application use. Nanocellulose films are strong and stiff and have a high strain of 12% (over 200 MPa). The demand for nanocellulose will likely increase due to the rapid growth in residential construction in developing countries. As a result of the industries' strong growth, it is anticipated that the demand for nanocellulose will increase quickly over the forecast period.

Rising R&D Investments and Innovation Activities Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The investigation of novel applications and the innovation of the properties of the nanocellulose to satisfy commercial requirements are crucial components of R&D operations currently being carried out by various research groups, universities, and businesses. The production of nano cellulose, its modification, and its uses are the subject of numerous studies. Some applications receiving special attention include using nanocellulose as nanocomposites in medical applications, Pickering emulsifiers, wood adhesives, filtration applications, papermaking, oil, and gas drilling, cementing, energy storage systems, biosensors, and other applications.

Due to its biological production source, high porosity, stiffness, electrical conductivity, biodegradability, low toxicity, and lightweight qualities, nanocellulose is becoming increasingly popular in various end-use industries. The pursuit of technological advancement has led to an increase in nanocellulose research and development. To meet the growing demand of health-conscious consumers, many industries, including those in the food and beverage and personal care sectors, are expanding and making significant innovations. As a result, choosing to use bio-based materials with a low carbon footprint is avoidable. One of the areas of particular concern is the decommissioning and disposal of outdated systems, including the best possible recycling and reusing of old systems. Nanocellulose materials have thus emerged as promising materials in this field due to their wide availability, high strength, and sustainable production source.

Regional Analysis

North America nanocellulose market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.63% during the forecast period. Numerous sizable paper producers, including International Paper, Georgia-Pacific, Westrock, and others, are based in the country. The country's expanding paper manufacturing sector, accompanied by strict laws for the paper manufacturing industries, is the primary driver of demand for the nation's nanocellulose market. In addition, the pulp and paper industry in the US produces more than 70 million tons of paper and board each year. Important pulp and paper producers in the country, like International Paper, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, and WestRock, are fostering competition. As fast-moving consumer goods are used more frequently, there will likely be an increase in the demand for packaging paper across the country. The country's expanding paper industry is expected to contribute to the growth of the nanocellulose market.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.70% during the forecast period. Food and beverage packaging makes up the majority of the demand for plastic products in France's packaging industry. The food business has a 43% greater rate of packaging design innovation when compared to other industrial sectors. Due to the increased demand for food packaging, packaging materials are now more expensive across the board. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, the production of packaging products in France has reached EUR 18.3 million, or nearly 5 million tons of household waste, including recyclables, let alone recycled (INSEE).

Key Highlights

Based on the end-user industry, the global nanocellulose market is bifurcated into paper processing, paints and coatings, oil and gas, food and beverage, composites, and pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The composites segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.67% during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global nanocellulose market is bifurcated into nano-fibrillated cellulose (NFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC), bacterial cellulose, and micro fibrillated cellulose (MFC). The nano-fibrillated cellulose (NFC) segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.21% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.63% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global nanocellulose market's major key players are GranBio Technologies, Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation, Borregaard, CelluComp, CelluForce, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd, Daicel Finechem Ltd, Fiberlean Technologies, Melodea Ltd, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Norske Skog ASA, Oji Holdings Corporation, Sappi Ltd, and the University of Maine.

Market News

In June 2022, UMaine researchers developed recyclable nanocellulose food containers.

In July 2022, DTI and CelluComp collaborated on fiber-based packaging made from sugar beet pulp.

Global Nanocellulose Market: Segmentation

By End-User Industry

Paper Processing

Paints and Coatings

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Composites

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

By Product Type

Nano Fibrillated Cellulose (NFC)

Nanocrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

Bacterial Cellulose

Micro Fibrillated Cellulose (MFC)

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

