Grow Up Conference & Expo Announces Top 50 Cannabis Leaders in Canada Ahead of CannaVision '24 Executive Summit

Toronto, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grow Up Conference & Expo ("Grow Up"), a trailblazer in cannabis industry events, proudly unveils the inaugural Top 50 Cannabis Leaders in Canada, a landmark initiative recognizing the most influential figures in the Canadian cannabis sector. In conjunction with honouring and fostering industry excellence, Grow Up is launching the much-anticipated CannaVision '24 Executive Summit, a two-day exclusive event held in Toronto, ON from May 27 to 28, 2024, that will serve as a pivotal platform for addressing the latest trends, regulations, market developments, and investment opportunities in the global cannabis market.



Carefully curated by Grow Up, the Top 50 Cannabis Leaders in Canada is the first of its kind in the country and highlights individuals who have displayed exemplary leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing the market. "Grow Up's Top 50 list set out to answer the question: If someone wants to start a new cannabis business in Canada and speak to an industry expert, who would we recommend?" explains Randy Rowe, President of Grow Up. From entrepreneurs trailblazing new paths to industry veterans shaping the future, these leaders serve as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of cannabis professionals. The full list is available at Grow Up Top 50.



"As we celebrate our Top 50 leaders, we're also setting the stage for CannaVision '24, an exclusive event for decision-makers that will explore the future of 'Field to Yield', focusing on every aspect of the cannabis industry from cultivation to consumer," adds Randy Rowe.



The CannaVision '24 Executive Summit will feature insightful keynotes from industry pioneers, panel discussions covering critical topics like regulatory challenges and sustainability, and networking sessions for exploring business opportunities. Tony Chapman, known for his captivating presence and insightful perspectives, will host and moderate the two-day event. Other distinguished speakers include Rob McPherson, former President of Bacardi Canada, who will bring extensive experience in Consumer Packaged Goods and a keen understanding of brand marketing, as well as Steve Lobel, a visionary from both the entertainment and cannabis industries and Alison Demelis, Head of Enterprise Solutions Group at LinkedIn, who will guide delegates on how to elevate their LinkedIn profiles and become thought leaders in the space.



The CannaVision '24 Executive Summit invites delegates to be part of the conversation that defines tomorrow. Tickets are available now with super-early bird pricing at $599 until January 31. For further details and to purchase tickets, visit CannaVision ‘24.



Grow Up's Industry Conference and Expo offers an affordable alternative to the CannaVision '24 Executive Summit and will be held in Toronto, ON from May 28 to 29, 2024. This industry event is aimed at a broader audience including growers, retailers, and budtenders, ensuring inclusivity in accessing industry insights. For more information, visit https://growupconference.com/toronto/.



About Grow Up Conference & Expo

Established in 2017, Grow Up Conference & Expo has become a benchmark event in the Canadian cannabis industry, known for its high-profile speakers, diverse programming, and commitment to uniting forward-thinkers and industry experts. For more information, visit Grow Up Conference & Expo.

