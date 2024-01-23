The First Edition of Anime Ottawa Launches This March

Loading... Loading...

OTTAWA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wishes and spells have come true: the inaugural edition of Anime Ottawa (presented by Ottawa Comiccon) will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 29 to 31, 2024, at the EY Centre. It will be the debut of a fantasy-filled annual convention dedicated to the anime universe, showcasing the best of manga, animation, video games, music, and all the fun and brilliance of Asian pop culture. Considering the enthusiasm and devotion of followers of the genre, Anime Ottawa promises to become one of the fastest growing events of its kind in the nation's capital.



Anime Ottawa is thrilled to announce the first guests of its inaugural edition. The dynamic Japanese musical duo, angela! Comprised of Atsuko and Katsu, angela is known for their numerous theme songs heard in anime series, such as Fafner in the Azure, Martian Successor Nadesico, Heroic Age, and many more. They will be at the EY Centre all 3 days to meet with fans, sign autographs, and appear on stage. On Saturday, March 30, angela will light up Anime Ottawa with a live concert jam-packed with their hits from several anime television shows. Their upbeat blend of rock, electronica, jazz and ska will make it impossible for anyone to stay seated.

Taiwanese/Chinese-American voice actor and director, Emi Lo is a will also be present. She is well-known for voicing Lucy in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries, Ruan Mei in Honkai: Star Rail, Sawatari in Chainsaw Man, Rena in Higurashi When They Cry, Rinku in D4DJ, Suma in Demon Slayer, Columbina/Damselette in Genshin Impact, Miri in Buddy Daddies, Hei in The Legend of Hei, Destiny in takt op. Destiny, Shuten Douji in Fate/Grand Order, Kate in Shadows House, Mirai in Dr. Stone, and Young Hawks in My Hero Academia. Furthermore, she can be heard in countless other anime and video games.

Not a minute will go by without something fantastic happening. There will be gaming demonstrations and competitions, manga vendors everywhere, famous vtubers such as Silvi and Teeny, dance showcases, and Anisong DJ dances. Guest speakers from popular movies and television will share their experiences in the business, answer questions, and maybe tease the audience with upcoming projects. In workshops and panels, masters from all corners of geekdom will reveal their secrets to creating fabulous costumes, getting started in the manga industry, and improving video game skills. To spice things up, an anime-themed burlesque show will titillate those who dare watch.

Fans will be thrilled to meet international anime creators and stars. There will be an artist alley, autograph sessions with guests of honour, spectacular shows, expert panels, and 100,000 square feet of shopping madness. The three-day calendar will be packed with activities to delight budding artists, cosplayers, gamers, and avid collectors. The most devoted visitors will, of course, be encouraged to attend dressed as their favourite characters, human and other. Photo opportunities will abound.

The most valiant and ingenious cosplayers will face-off in Saturday's big event: The Masquerade. The friendly and wildly entertaining competition will spotlight fans in their most amazing and elaborate costumes, often indistinguishable from the heroic characters that inspired them. Loud cheers are expected as contestants will not only walk on stage but frequently break out into dance, song, and action moves. The Masquerade Awards will bestow prizes in the following divisions: Junior, AKA Young Fan Division (less than 13 years of age), Novice, Journeyman, Artisan, Master, and Out-of-Competition (perhaps out of this world!). Beware of ninjas.

NoReset will also be at Anime Ottawa with a stage dedicated to gaming! Speedrunning and skill demonstrations from your favorite series will be there. Whether you're a fan of pixelated art or high-fidelity graphics, there's something for everyone!

Anime Ottawa aspires to unite local, national, and international anime fans of all ages in an entertaining event to celebrate their passion for the genre and Asian pop culture.

More guest announcements in the coming weeks!

ANIME OTTAWA

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 29 to 31, 2024

EY Centre (4899 Uplands Dr, Ottawa, ON K1V 2N6)

Tickets and prices: Anime Ottawa Tickets

To download photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/18g2kc8yanzbaranwe563/h?rlkey=zauz1gnl2k5uin2c0x2gzjt9f&dl=0

Source: animeottawa.com Media relations: Leeja Murphy, Agence Pink

leeja@agencepink.com 514 213-0045

Anime Ottawa, powered by Ottawa Comiccon