FTI Consulting Continues Expansion of Aviation Capabilities with Addition of Frank Martin as a Senior Managing Director

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced the continued expansion of its global Aviation practice with the appointment of Frank Martin as a Senior Managing Director within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



"Frank brings deep knowledge of the aviation sector and a valuable set of skills in maintenance and technical operations, which will be highly valuable to clients across a variety of projects," said Marc Bilbao, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the global Aviation practice at FTI Consulting. "The aviation industry has experienced more than its fair share of upheaval, uncertainty and market pressure recently, and we are committed to improving our clients' ability to respond to current and new market and operational realities. Frank's arrival enables us to do just that."

Mr. Martin, who is based in Frankfurt, brings more than 25 years of experience in the aviation industry. He has advised commercial airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, businesses within the aviation supply chain, lessors and investors on a range of strategic issues, particularly in technical operations. He also helps clients with value-creation projects, including cost reduction, process optimisation, contract negotiations, restructurings and workforce planning. Throughout his career, Mr. Martin has worked globally as a consultant and senior advisor for leading aviation industry companies.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Martin will focus on expanding the firm's aviation offering and providing clients with tech ops transformation advice to support the delivery of large-scale transformations and restructurings.

Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Martin was the global maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") lead for the aviation practice of a global management consultancy firm. Prior to this, Mr. Martin served as a Partner at Seabury Consulting and was a Vice President at the Swiss SR Technics Group, an MRO service provider to the aviation industry. He also worked for Airbus, Lufthansa and Iberia.

Diederick van der Plas, a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, said, "Frank's arrival is a testament to our commitment to attract top talent who not only understand the aviation sector but have the tech ops experience to support leadership teams with critical projects at the very heart of their business functions."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Martin said, "I have spent my entire career helping airlines and businesses in the aviation industry implement transformative solutions, drive development and reinvent operations so that they are better prepared for the current and future environment. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across FTI Consulting's growing platform to continue this value creation."

Mr. Martin's appointment further builds on the firm's investments in aviation industry talent, which includes a global cast of senior aviation professionals with restructuring, business transformation and merger integration expertise and in-depth functional capabilities in human capital, commercial, network, ground operations, capital raise, strategic communications for airlines, airline-related business entities and aerospace.

