RealManage Promotes Lisa Drobney to Vice President of Operations for RealManage Georgia

Plano, TX, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Drobney to the position of Vice President of Operations for RealManage Georgia, effective January 2nd, 2024. In her new role, Lisa will be responsible for overseeing the operational excellence and strategic growth of RealManage's services throughout the state.

Lisa Drobney has since demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in her previous role as Business Development Manager for the Georgia region. As Business Development Manager, Lisa played a pivotal role in expanding RealManage's presence in Georgia, forging strong relationships with clients and partners. With over 12 years of experience in overall operational and financial management of community association management companies, Lisa brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to her new position.

In sharing her excitement about her new role, Lisa stated, "I am eagerly embracing the future at RealManage Georgia, driven by the vision of creating innovative strategies and fostering a culture of success, value, and unparalleled service for our team members and the communities and homeowners we serve."

Lisa's commitment to delivering high-quality service and her strategic approach to business development has positioned RealManage as a trusted partner for community associations across the state.

Marc Rodriguez, the Executive President of Operations for RealManage's eastern market, said, "It is with great excitement that I introduce Lisa Drobney as the new Vice President of Operations for RealManage Georgia. We are enthusiastic about the growth opportunities for our RealManage team. Please join me in congratulating Lisa and supporting her in the transition into her new role."

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

