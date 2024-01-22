Stewart Elected to Serve on the Head Office Board of Directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Loading... Loading...

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco elected Laura Lee (Laurie) Stewart, president and chief executive officer of Sound Community Bank / Sound Financial Bancorp, to its Head Office Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024.



"Serving on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's Head Office Board of Directors is truly a privilege. Representing Community Banks and the communities, consumers, and businesses they serve is an honor and a responsibility I am committed to wholeheartedly," said Ms. Stewart

Ms. Stewart started in banking over 40 years ago and has held her current position since 1989. Seattle-based Sound Community Bank serves 25,000 households and businesses through nine retail banking locations and loan production offices located in the Greater Puget Sound area.

Most recently, Ms. Stewart served two consecutive terms on the Seattle Branch Board of Directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Additionally, Ms. Stewart has been recognized in the Most Powerful Women in Banking continuously since 2017. She also earned the prestigious Woman of Influence award from the Puget Sound Business Journal. In 2019, Seattle Business Magazine recognized her as an Executive of Excellence. In 2018, she was named Community Banker of the Year – a national recognition. In 2021, the Puget Sound Business Journal named her one of the Power 100.

Sound Community Bank is a Seattle-based community bank, providing personal and business banking services in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. SFBC.

