Serving the Greater Salt Lake City Metropolitan Area, HG Manor Real Estate is the Newest Member Firm to be Selected to Join International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services is pleased to announce its newest member firm, HG Manor Real Estate, led by the highly sought-after celebrity commercial real estate broker and thought leader Ryan Flint. Ryan, with a social media presence like nobody else in the commercial and corporate real estate business (@realryanflint), serves as the President and Managing Partner, heading up brokerage at HG Manor Real Estate. The powerhouse brokerage team, including Natalie Jonsson and Laci Fair, has been at the forefront of the Utah market for over a decade, earning several awards. Formerly known as the Ryan Flint Team, this impressive group continues to excel in the industry and throughout the north-central Utah commercial real estate market.

"We are delighted to welcome Ryan Flint and the HG Manor Real Estate team to our ever-expanding global TCN Worldwide network," says Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services. "Ryan is renowned nationwide for his compelling public speaking engagements and his national reputation as the Lifestyle Broker leading Utah's top-ranked real estate team for over a decade. With this exciting new affiliate, we look forward to working together and further strengthening our position as an international leader in commercial real estate."



Ryan Flint has achieved several accolades throughout his career, including being a multiple-time Top Producing Broker, multiple-time Broker of the Year, and recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award. His firm, HG Manor is a full-service CRE firm active in office, industrial, retail, land, multifamily and investment sales.



"Relationship-building is at the core of what we do. We are proud to be part of the TCN Worldwide alliance where we will get to build new friendships while representing some of the biggest brands across the globe," says Ryan Flint, President and Managing Partner of HG Manor Real Estate.





About HG Manor Real Estate



At HG Manor, our clients and their needs always come first. HG Manor provides clients with a full-service platform. We are here to cater to our clients' needs through tenant representation, site selection, build-to-suit advisory, agency leasing, investment sales and capital markets. At HG Manor, we've constructed comprehensive service offerings around our clients—keeping their needs and confidentiality at the forefront of all we do. To learn more, visit www.hgmanor.com.

About TCN Worldwide



TCN Worldwide, a consortium of independent commercial real estate firms, provides complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally. Established in 1989, TCN Worldwide stands as a prominent figure in the commercial real estate industry, ranking among its largest service providers. As an alliance of premier independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides comprehensive integrated solutions across North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

With an expansive array of real estate services and an unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations, TCN Worldwide member firms represent approximately $47.3 billion in transactions annually across 75 offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.



For more information on TCN Worldwide, visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.





