Exco Technologies Limited to Exhibit and Present at the World Outlook Financial Conference February 2 and 3 in Vancouver, BC

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC) today announced that it will attend the 35th annual World Outlook Financial Conference Feb 2nd & 3rd at the Westin Bayshore Hotel in Vancouver, BC. Exco will be exhibiting for both days and Mr. Darren Kirk, Exco's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present "Shaping a Sustainable Future for the Automotive Industry" at a VIP luncheon on Feb 3.



Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through its 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, Exco employs approximately 5,000 people and services a diverse and broad customer base.

About the World Outlook Financial Conference

The conference brings together some of the world's best independent financial analysts, individuals with some of the best forecasting track records in the business. In addition, there are more than 30 workshops presented by CEOs and leaders in the Energy, Mining, Tech, Real Estate and Wealth Management sectors. It is an incredible two days of insights, analysis, recommendations, warnings and opportunities.

General Admission and VIP passes are still available. Go to www.mikesmoneytalks.ca for more information and to get your tickets today.

Source:

Contact:

Telephone:

Website:

Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)

Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 477-3065, Ext 7233

https://www.excocorp.com