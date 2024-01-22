DELICE NETWORK ADDS THIRD US CITY - SAN ANTONIO, TX - TO ITS PRESTIGIOUS LIST OF 25 INTERNATIONAL CULINARY PARTNERSHIPS

Loading... Loading...

San Antonio, TX, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio was admitted as a member of the prestigious Délice Network, joining only 25 other cities in the world as part of this international organization. San Antonio joins Tucson and Chicago as the only three U.S. cities with membership in the network. The Délice Network is dedicated to celebrating and promoting cities that view food and gastronomy as a means to advance economic development and city attractiveness.

"Being accepted into this international professional network is a tremendous honor for our city," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "It recognizes the dedication of our chefs, the vibrancy of our local food scene, and our commitment to fostering a sustainable city and thriving culinary culture."

San Antonio now joins another global network united by a shared belief that a lively, diverse, and comprehensive culinary scene not only meets the expectations that residents and visitors are looking for, but is essential to a city's economic development.

"Membership in this global network builds upon San Antonio's UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy designation, and further positions San Antonio as a global culinary capital," said Colleen Swain, Director of the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office. The Délice Network offers a platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the celebration of our city's culinary identity as an economic driver.

Acceptance into the Délice Network is the result of a collaboration between the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and the San Antonio Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association.

"We are thrilled that the City of San Antonio, the Culinary Capital of Texas has been selected as the newest member of the Délice Network," said Emily Williams Knight Ed. D., President & CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA). "We're proud of the collaborative efforts by the leadership of our San Antonio Chapter and the City of San Antonio to further advance the culinary significance of Texas and most specifically build on the culinary reputation of San Antonio."

Each member city plays a significant role in strengthening the network, offering unique concepts and approaches related to one of the four fields of action: food culture as part of city identity, food sector as a boost for economic development, food scene as a tool for global recognition and attractiveness, and food policies to enhance urban livability.

"Thanks to its vibrant, rich and diverse food scene, we know that San Antonio will bring an important contribution to our work, and we are very proud of having it as a new member of our worldwide network. Our members all over the world are looking forward to exchanging ideas, inspiration, and best practices with San Antonio. We are ready to boost cultural exchanges and common projects and to create interesting networking opportunities. Welcome San Antonio!"

said Elisabetta Bernardini, Délice Network Executive Director.

Join the City in celebrating this significant milestone, enhancing San Antonio's profile, and strengthening our international partnerships as San Antonio continues to grow as a gastronomic hub on the world stage.

San Antonio is a vibrant city with a thriving economy, deep cultural heritage and communities that are compassionate, inclusive and proudly diverse. It is the seventh largest city in the United States and one of the strongest fiscally managed cities in the country, nurturing entrepreneurship, encouraging investment and funding infrastructure. The City fosters partnership and growth opportunities in aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, and information technology. San Antonio's famed Riverwalk and Alamo are the top tourist attractions in Texas, and its historic missions are a designated World Heritage Site – the first and only in Texas. Proudly called Military City, USA®, San Antonio is home to one of the largest populations of active duty military and veterans, as well as mission-critical commands, including military medicine, cybersecurity, pilot training and basic training. For more information, visit SanAntonio.gov and follow @COSAGov on social.

