Oculis to Host In-Person & Virtual R&D Day in New York on February 28, 2024

ZUG, Switzerland, and BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG OCS ("Oculis" or "the Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced it will host an in-person R&D Day in Midtown, New York City, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM ET. Please click here to attend the event either in-person or virtually. Location details for in-person attendance will be provided upon registration.



The event will showcase two of Oculis' clinical programs:

OCS-01, a high concentration dexamethasone eye drop formulation developed with the proprietary OPTIREACH® technology to reach the retina, in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): presentations will include an update on the OCS-01 development programs and a discussion of how OCS-01 could transform the current treatment paradigm by addressing the pre-invasive patient segment with an early intervention, and the segment of patients with inadequate response to current standard of care, from:

David Boyer, M.D. (Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, and Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group)

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A. FASRS (Reno School of Medicine, University of Nevada, and Sierra Eye Associates)

Ramin Tadayoni, M.D., Ph.D. (Université Paris Cité, Lariboisière & Rothschild Foundation Hospitals, Paris, President of EURETINA)

Elizabeth Yeu, M.D. (Eastern Virginia Medical School, Virginia Eye Consultants, and President of ASCRS)

OCS-02, a TNFα inhibitor licaminlimab eye drop formulation developed with a proprietary antibody fragment technology to treat ocular inflammation, in Dry Eye Disease (DED): presentations will cover the unmet medical need, TNF inhibition mechanism of action to manage ocular inflammation, the potential for a precision medicine approach in DED, and an overview of the licaminlimab (OCS-02) RELIEF trial program, from:

Christophe Baudouin, M.D. Ph.D. (Quinze-Vingts National Ophthalmology Hospital, Paris)

Eric Donnenfeld, M.D. (New York University)

Anat Galor, M.D., M.S.P.H. (Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami)

George Ousler, M.S. (Ora, Inc.)

Victor Perez, M.D. (Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami)



The topic discussions will be moderated by Pravin Dugel, M.D. (Director, Oculis' Board) and Riad Sherif, M.D. (Chief Executive Officer, Oculis).

In addition, management will provide a brief 2023 review and business outlook for 2024. Live question and answer sessions will be conducted during the event.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company OCS purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis' highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME) and for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery; OCS-02, a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED) and for non-infectious anterior uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Oculis' goal is to deliver life-changing treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contacts

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor & Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

1-212-915-2577

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the potential of OCS-01 for the treatment of DME for early intervention and patients previously treated with invasive therapies; the potential of licaminlimab or OCS-02 in the treatment of ocular inflammation or DED; the potential for a precision medicine approach in DED; expected future milestones and catalysts; the initiation, timing, progress and results of Oculis' clinical trials; Oculis' research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy, future development plans, and management; Oculis' ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis' control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis' annual report on Form 20-F and any other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

