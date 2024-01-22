Organic Pea Protein Market to Surpass US$ 21.95 Million by 2033 End, Foresees a New Study of Persistence Market Research

Loading... Loading...

New York, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The organic pea protein market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.90% in terms of value, leading to a rise in revenue from approximately US$ 11.26 million to about US$ 21.95 million by the year 2033.

The Organic pea protein market find application in various sectors, including meat extenders and analogs, snacks and bakery products, nutritional supplements, beverages, and other diverse applications

The market is primarily influenced by health and wellness trends, including weight management, the demand for protein enrichment in food and beverages, the cost-effectiveness of plant-based proteins, regulatory guidelines for sourcing, processing, packaging, and labeling of food and beverages, the emergence of genetically modified strains for soy protein, and the expanding vegetarian and vegan demographic.

Consumption Analysis:

The Global Organic Pea Protein Market exhibited notable growth in the historical period, achieving a CAGR of 5.54% and reaching a valuation of US$ 11.26 Million in 2023. Anticipated to sustain steady growth, the market is driven by increasing awareness of the diverse applications and benefits of organic pea protein.

Well-structured vegetarian diets have proven to be entirely wholesome and nutritionally sufficient across all life stages. Plant-based proteins, linked to advantages such as weight management, overall well-being, and extended lifespan, contribute to the positive trajectory of the market.

Ongoing research and development endeavors aim to elucidate the benefits of embracing plant-based proteins for vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eating consumers alike. The organic pea protein market is expected to achieve an estimated valuation of around US$ 21.95 Million in the forecast period, propelled by heightened consumer awareness and the expanding use of plant-based proteins in health-conscious food products.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 11.26 million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 21.95 million Growth Rate - CAGR 6.90% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 290 Pages Market Segmentation Source

Pea Protein Type

End Use

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Pacific Key Companies Profiled The Scoular Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Roquette Frères

Glanbia PLC

Cargill, Inc.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Puris Proteins LLC

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A.

Shandong Jianyuan Group

Fenchem Inc.

Martin & Pleasance

The Green Labs LLC

Top 8 Key Trends in the Organic Pea Protein Market:

Rising Demand for Plant-Based Proteins: The organic pea protein market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the growing preference for plant-based protein sources, driven by health and sustainability considerations. Increased Awareness of Health Benefits: Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with organic pea protein is on the rise. The ingredient is linked to weight management, optimal health, and longevity, contributing to its popularity in the market. Expansion in Vegetarian and Vegan Diets: As more consumers adopt vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, the demand for organic pea protein as a plant-based protein source is experiencing significant growth. The market is responding to the shift in dietary preferences. Diverse Applications in Food Products: Organic pea protein is finding applications in various food products, including meat substitutes, snacks, bakery items, nutritional supplements, and beverages. This versatility is contributing to the ingredient's widespread adoption in the food industry. Technological Advancements in Processing: Ongoing advancements in processing technologies are enhancing the quality and functionality of organic pea protein. This trend is leading to improved product offerings and expanding the potential applications of pea protein in the market. Regulatory Focus on Labeling and Sourcing: Increasing regulations governing the sourcing, processing, and labeling of food products are impacting the organic pea protein market. Compliance with these regulations is becoming crucial for market players to maintain transparency and meet consumer expectations. Innovation in Product Development: Companies in the organic pea protein market are investing in research and development to innovate and introduce new products. This includes the development of flavored and functional pea protein products to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Global Market Expansion: The organic pea protein market is experiencing global expansion as consumers worldwide show a growing interest in plant-based and organic food options. This trend is creating opportunities for market players to expand their presence in various regions.

Potential Merger and Acquisition:

Strategic Alliance for Market Expansion: Companies may explore mergers and acquisitions as a means to strategically align themselves for market expansion. This could involve acquiring businesses with complementary product lines or entering into partnerships to gain access to new markets.

Diversification of Product Portfolio: Mergers and acquisitions provide opportunities for companies to diversify their product portfolios. A company in the organic pea protein market may consider acquiring or merging with a business that specializes in related plant-based products or ingredients.

Vertical Integration: Companies may pursue mergers or acquisitions to achieve vertical integration. This could involve acquiring businesses involved in different stages of the supply chain, such as pea farming, processing facilities, or distribution channels, to enhance operational efficiency and control.

Access to New Technologies: Acquiring companies with advanced processing technologies or innovative product development capabilities can be a motive for mergers and acquisitions. This approach allows companies to stay competitive and offer high-quality organic pea protein products.

Global Market Presence: Mergers and acquisitions can facilitate the expansion of a company's global presence. Acquiring businesses with established market shares in different regions or countries can help penetrate new markets and strengthen the overall market position.

Cost Synergies and Operational Efficiency: Streamlining operations and achieving cost synergies are common objectives in mergers and acquisitions. Companies may look for opportunities to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance overall competitiveness in the organic pea protein market.

Country-wise Insights

Which Region Dominates the Organic Pea Protein Market?

The predominant players in the Global Organic Pea Protein Market are primarily concentrated in North America and Europe, collectively commanding over 70% of the market share. These regions not only serve as the largest producers of peas but also host the majority of organic pea protein manufacturers in the industry.

What is the Growth Projection of the Organic Pea Protein Market in the Asia Pacific Region?

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, driven by shifts in consumer lifestyles. Increasing awareness of the benefits of organic food, coupled with advancements in organic farming practices, is expected to fuel the demand for natural sustenance. Well-developed areas like Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea emerge as significant markets for organic food in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, there is a growing demand for products in emerging economies like India and China, as heightened awareness regarding the advantages of organic food positively impacts the organic pea protein market in the region.

Category-wise Insights:

What is the Form Segmental Breakdown of the Organic Pea Protein Market?

In terms of composition, the worldwide organic pea protein market is divided into isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. Organic pea protein isolates are regarded as the purest form, containing over 85% protein content, while organic pea protein concentrates exhibit protein content ranging from 50% to 85%.

What is the End Use Segmental Breakdown of the Organic Pea Protein Market?

Categorized by end-use, the global organic pea protein market is segmented into food & beverage, dietary supplements, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Within the food and beverage sector, there are additional subdivisions, including bakery and confectionery, snacks & cereals, meat additives, and beverages.

Some of the market players:

The Scoular Company: A global supply chain solutions provider, The Scoular Company specializes in handling, merchandising, and processing agricultural commodities. They play a significant role in the organic pea protein market.

A global supply chain solutions provider, The Scoular Company specializes in handling, merchandising, and processing agricultural commodities. They play a significant role in the organic pea protein market. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.: A multinational conglomerate, DuPont is known for its diverse range of products. In the organic pea protein market, DuPont is likely involved in providing innovative solutions for food and nutrition.

A multinational conglomerate, DuPont is known for its diverse range of products. In the organic pea protein market, DuPont is likely involved in providing innovative solutions for food and nutrition. Roquette Frères: A global leader in plant-based ingredients and a major player in the organic pea protein market, Roquette Frères focuses on providing sustainable and high-quality plant-based solutions.

A global leader in plant-based ingredients and a major player in the organic pea protein market, Roquette Frères focuses on providing sustainable and high-quality plant-based solutions. Glanbia PLC: A nutrition solutions provider, Glanbia PLC is involved in the production of dairy and nutritional ingredients. Their involvement in the organic pea protein market aligns with the growing demand for plant-based alternatives.

A nutrition solutions provider, Glanbia PLC is involved in the production of dairy and nutritional ingredients. Their involvement in the organic pea protein market aligns with the growing demand for plant-based alternatives. Cargill, Inc .: A prominent global player in various industries, Cargill is actively engaged in food, agriculture, and nutrition. In the organic pea protein market, Cargill likely contributes to the development and distribution of pea protein products.

.: A prominent global player in various industries, Cargill is actively engaged in food, agriculture, and nutrition. In the organic pea protein market, Cargill likely contributes to the development and distribution of pea protein products. Burcon NutraScience Corporation : A leader in developing plant-based proteins, Burcon NutraScience focuses on creating sustainable and high-quality protein ingredients, including those derived from peas.

: A leader in developing plant-based proteins, Burcon NutraScience focuses on creating sustainable and high-quality protein ingredients, including those derived from peas. Puris Proteins LLC: Specializing in pea protein production, Puris Proteins is a key player in the organic pea protein market, offering a range of pea protein ingredients for various applications.

Specializing in pea protein production, Puris Proteins is a key player in the organic pea protein market, offering a range of pea protein ingredients for various applications. Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A.: A Belgian company, Cosucra is known for producing natural ingredients, including pea ingredients. They contribute to the organic pea protein market with a focus on sustainable and plant-based solutions.

A Belgian company, Cosucra is known for producing natural ingredients, including pea ingredients. They contribute to the organic pea protein market with a focus on sustainable and plant-based solutions. Shandong Jianyuan Group : A Chinese company with diverse business interests, Shandong Jianyuan Group likely plays a role in the organic pea protein market, contributing to the global supply chain.

: A Chinese company with diverse business interests, Shandong Jianyuan Group likely plays a role in the organic pea protein market, contributing to the global supply chain. Fenchem Inc.: As a global ingredient manufacturer, Fenchem Inc. may be involved in providing solutions for the organic pea protein market, catering to the demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.

Organic Pea Protein Market Segmentation:

By Source:

Yellow Pea: A widely utilized source for pea protein, known for its nutritional content and versatility in various applications within the organic pea protein market.

Chickpeas: Providing an alternative source for pea protein, chickpeas contribute to the market's diversity, offering unique flavors and nutritional profiles.

Fava Bean: Fava beans serve as a source of pea protein, adding to the array of options available in the market and catering to specific preferences and dietary requirements.

Blends: Combining different pea protein sources, blends offer a customized approach to nutritional profiles, providing a well-rounded option for various applications.

By Pea Protein Type:

Isolates: Considered the purest form of pea protein, isolates contain over 85% protein content, making them a valuable ingredient in various food and beverage products.

Concentrates: With protein content ranging from 50% to 85%, pea protein concentrates offer versatility in applications, providing a balanced nutritional profile.

Hydrolysates: Pea protein hydrolysates undergo partial hydrolysis, breaking down protein into smaller peptides, potentially enhancing absorption and digestibility.

By End Use:

Food & Beverage: The primary sector for organic pea protein applications, including various sub-segments like bakery & confectionery, snacks & cereals, meat additives, and beverages.

Dietary Supplements: Increasingly popular in the health and wellness industry, organic pea protein is used in the production of dietary supplements, contributing to protein intake.

Animal Feed: Pea protein serves as a valuable ingredient in animal feed, providing a plant-based protein source for livestock and contributing to sustainable agricultural practices.

By Region:

North America: A dominant region in the organic pea protein market, characterized by high demand, advanced production facilities, and a strong consumer focus on health and sustainability.

Latin America: Playing a role in the global market, Latin America contributes to the organic pea protein supply chain, potentially driven by regional preferences and dietary trends.

Europe: A major market with a significant presence of manufacturers and consumers, Europe is at the forefront of the organic pea protein industry, emphasizing sustainability and plant-based nutrition.

South Asia & Pacific: Experiencing growth in demand, this region showcases an increasing awareness of organic and plant-based products, contributing to the expansion of the organic pea protein market.

East Asia: With countries like China contributing to the market's growth, East Asia is emerging as a key player in the organic pea protein industry, driven by changing consumer preferences.

