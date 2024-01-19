Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)

Loading... Loading...

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 5, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Microvast Holdings, Inc. ("Microvast" or the "Company") MVST securities between October 19, 2022 and November 20, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

In October 2022, the United States Department of Energy ("DOE") conditionally selected Microvast for a proposed $200 million grant to help fund a proposed polyaramid separator production facility (the "Grant"). Polyaramid is a high-temperature resistant synthetic polymer, and a polyaramid separator is an insulating film used in high-capacity lithium-ion batteries.

On May 22, 2023, after the market closed, Reuters reported the DOE would not award Microvast the Grant. In a call with congressional staff that evening, the DOE confirmed negotiations with Microvast concerning the Grant had been cancelled. A spokesperson for the DOE stated "[t]he department can confirm that it has elected to cancel negotiations and not to award Microvast funds from this competitive funding opportunity." The DOE stated it would not comment publicly on why it decided to cancel negotiations with any applicant but did state "the Department of Energy maintains a rigorous review process prior to the release of any awarded funds, and it is not uncommon for entities selected to participate in award negotiations under a DOE competitive funding opportunity to not ultimately receive an award[.]" This news came after months of political fervor over the Company's alleged ties to China.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.80, or 36%, to close at $1.40 per share on May 23, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 21, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., J Capital Research published a report on Microvast entitled "MVST: Empty Facilities and a Grant Loss That Was Probably Hidden: Another China Hustle" (the "Report"). The Report alleged the Company knew the Grant had been rescinded for months prior to Reuters reporting but failed to inform investors. The Report alleged further that "the majority of MVST's sales may be fake," that "Chinese customers account for 57% of revenue in 2023" but drone footage shows the Company's Chinese factory "shows almost no activity," that the Company "has disappeared from Chinese procurement lists" and "local competitors say the company is not making discernible sales" and that the Company's reported backlog was "dubious."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.33, or 25%, to close at $0.98 per share on November 21, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) that negotiations had ceased and the Grant rescinded; (3) that the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

