MIMEDX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MiMedx Group, Inc. on Behalf of MiMedx Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MiMedx Group, Inc. ("MiMedx" or the "Company") MDXG on behalf of MiMedx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MiMedx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 29, 2023, MiMedx issued a press release announcing that "[f]ollowing a routine inspection earlier in the year, the United States Food and Drug Administration (‘FDA') took the position that one of the Company's recently-launched placental-derived tissue products – AXIOFILL – does not meet the requirements as a Section 361 product and is therefore subject to enforcement as a Section 351 product. Specifically, FDA asserts that the production of AXIOFILL involves more than ‘minimal manipulation.' The Company does not agree with FDA's position and has been actively engaged with the agency through its ‘Request For Designation' (‘RFD') process. However, on December 21, 2023, MIMEDX received a Warning Letter from FDA reiterating the agency's position on AXIOFILL."

On this news, MiMedx's stock price fell $0.90 per share, or 10.26%, to close at $7.87 per share on January 2, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MiMedx shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

